The royal family has given an update on Prince Philip

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last month as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news at the time, Buckingham Palace announced:

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening. The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

The royal family gave an update on Prince Philip this week however, a fortnight after his admission, confirming that the Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for continued treatment and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,’ read a statement from Buckingham Palace.

‘The duke remains comfortable, and is responding to treatment, but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’

According to the NHS website, St Bartholomew’s is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, and it is thought that Prince Philip will stay there until at least the end of the week.

Royal family members have also spoken out about how Prince Philip is doing, with his youngest son, Prince Edward, opening up to Sky News about it last week, when asked how he was.

‘As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing,’ the Earl of Wessex explained. ‘So we keep our fingers crossed.’

While visiting a COVID-19 vaccination centre in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, the same week, Prince William was also asked about how his grandfather was doing, to which he gave the update: ‘Yes, he’s OK. They’re keeping an eye on him’.

We’re thinking of the royal family and wishing Prince Philip a speedy recovery.