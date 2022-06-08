Prince Charles will knight this fellow environmentalist today following Platinum Jubilee success

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It will be his second knighthood...

The Prince of Wales will represent The Queen today in knighting some of Britain’s best, who have been honoured as part of the Queen’s birthday honours list.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle today, with one Sir receiving his second knighthood.

Sir David Attenborough will be knighted today, for the second time, for his environmental work. David will be honoured for his TV shows, which highlight the natural world, alongside his campaigning to protect the environment.

This comes after the environmentalist was featured during The Queen’s Platinum Party in the Palace, with David telling the crowd that “there is hope” and that “we can, if we wish, begin to restore the health of our planet”.

“The Queen and her family have been a crucial part in working for the conservation of our green planet.”

Prince William followed with an emotional speech in which he also spoke about his hope for the planet’s future. The Prince reminded the crowd, “the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent.”

David Attenborough was first knighted by The Queen, with Her Majesty born only a few weeks before the environmentalist in 1985.

Prince Charles, also a committed environmentalist, will today award him with a higher accolade, a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

It is not the first time Sir David and Prince William have worked together, with David working as a judge on the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize. Attenborough also featured in Prince William’s environmental documentary A Planet For Us All.

This is just one of Sir David’s achievements, as he has been nominated for a Nobel Prize and was named Champion of the Earth by the UN earlier this year.

Congratulations definitely seem to be in order.