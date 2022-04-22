Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

To celebrate Earth Day.

Today is Earth Day, which has got us thinking about which beauty products we use, our daily habits and how we can do better (check our complete guide here) to save our beautiful planet earth.

A little bit of background for you: the United Nations Champion of the Earth Award was created in 2005 to recognise environmental leaders worldwide. The Champions, as they’re titled, are people who are noticeably transforming society for the better.

I don’t know about you, but when I think about nature, Sir David Attenborough is one of the first people to come to mind. David has visited every continent on earth, bringing the wonders of the world to us all.

Not to mention the fact that the A Life On Our Planet writer has the most soothing voice on TV, which makes the harsh truth easier to hear.

Attenborough has seen the world change first-hand throughout his lifetime. In recent years, he’s focused on shining a light on climate issues and advocating for biodiversity, using renewable energy and eating a more plant-based diet.

He reminds us that if we act together, we can solve these problems. His work has seen him knighted by the Queen in 1985, and has several species of plants and insects named after him.

It’s no wonder then, that he has been titled Champion of the Earth this week – a lifetime achievement.

The United Nations Environment Programme awarded him with the title yesterday for his “dedication to research, documentation, and advocacy for the protection of nature and its restoration,” sharing this video of his achievements:

Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director, said on the achievement: “If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it’s because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he showed us on television”

Upon receiving the award, Attenborough took the opportunity to remind us what we can do when we unite: “Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen. If we act together, we can solve these problems.”

Here’s a message from David’s Instagram, reminding us what we can do today, and everyday.

Happy Earth Day Sir!