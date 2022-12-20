Mike Tindall only told one member of the royal family he was appearing on I'm a Celebrity

If, like many of us, you were wondering whether Mike Tindall had to get 'royal' permission to appear on this year's I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here - he's just revealed that one member of the royal family was informed before he flew to Australia.

Mike has been married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, since 2011, and the couple share three children: Mia-Grace, 8, Lena, 4 and Lucas, 1.

The ex-rugby player was the first royal family member to enter the jungle and came 4th after his camp mates and the public warmed to him - mainly down to his fun loving personality and the fact that he rapped to Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby and Will Smith's Boom! Shake Shake the Room.

So who did he tell that he was heading down under?

It was Prince William - although he says he didn't get any 'official' permission, and William encouraged him to 'have fun'.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mike has always seemed to get on well with his royal cousin-in-law, and is often seen chatting and joking with him at royal events, so it was only right that he mentioned it to him before he went on the ITV show.

Talking on his rugby podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby (opens in new tab) he said: "You don't want to upset anyone, I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said, 'Great, go have fun'."

He also clarified that before he went into the jungle the royal team didn't give him any advice on what he was or wasn't allowed to talk about, although he did reveal that he purposely kept any conversations about the royal family 'short' - as she knew that way they wouldn't be broadcast.

However, at one point he did have to signal to campmates to "back off" over a Prince William conversation.

In one scene, footballer Jill Scott said to Mike of the heir: "I hope he's watching I'm a Celebrity... since he's mates with you, Mike."

George then cheekily remarked: "He's not watching because Mike's on it." The singer then delivered his punchline: "He's watching it 'cause I'm on it."

For body language expert Judi James, Mike's decision not to say anything during this scene shows that he knows where the limits are when it comes to divulging information about the royals.