Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘willing to forgive and move forward’ with the royal family

'She said this is what Prince Philip would want.'

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, speaking out about their loss.

Prince Philip’s private funeral is set to take place this Saturday, with Prince Harry flying over to the UK to attend.

This will be the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other since their reported fallout and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah interview where the couple expressed their sadness at being let down by the royals.

The couple reported in the interview that Meghan in particular was left to fend for herself, had her privacy taken away from her and that their was the subject of racist comments.

While Prince Harry is currently in the UK to be with his family, Meghan was unable to attend due to being too pregnant to travel, with a royal expert explaining: ‘Meghan has made every effort to travel but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance.’

It has been reported however that the Duchess of Sussex ‘is willing to forgive’ the royal family.

‘Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry,’ a source told the Daily Mail. ‘She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral. Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.’

The source continued: ‘Meghan said attending or not attending Prince Philip’s funeral isn’t going to change her relationship with the Queen. She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby. Meghan said this is the opportune time for [Harry] to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad. She doesn’t need to be there for that.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.