Andrew Lloyd Webber responds to bizarre theory he was sat with Meghan Markle in disguise at the Coronation

Today in bananas news, Andrew Lloyd Webber was not in fact sat next to Meghan Markle in disguise at the Coronation of King Charles III.

If you're wondering, as we're sure you are, why this statement even has to be made, it's because Webber found himself next to a distinctive-looking figure in Westminster Abbey: a man with a grey mullet, an impressive moustache, tinted aviator sunglasses, and a medal. People were quick to observe that his look made him seem like he was in disguise.

Some felt that this mysterious man was out to get some precious bounty, with one Twitter user writing: "I don't know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels"

I don't know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels

Still others thought that perhaps this figure was none other than Meghan Markle in disguise — since the Duchess of Sussex declined to attend the event alongside her husband Prince Harry.

"Megan [sic], you’re not fooling us…" tweeted someone else alongside a photo of the man.

Megan, you're not fooling us…

Andrew himself took to Twitter to (kind of) refute these allegations (which we're assuming were made in jest, but who knows these days?).

Quote-tweeting one of the original theories, the legendary composer tweeted: "I can confirm it probably wasn’t MM and had no jewels on his person as far as I could see - ALW"

It's very possible we may have entered a parallel universe.

I can confirm it probably wasn't MM and had no jewels on his person as far as I could see - ALW

Anyway, don't worry, we do actually know who this mystery man was: he was none other than Sir Karl Jenkins, a Welsh composer who was awarded a knighthood by the late Queen in 2015.

For the avoidance of doubt, Sir Karl took to TikTok to clear up the misunderstanding once and for all.

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise," he said in the video.

"Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels.

"I look this way all the time."

Sir Karl continued: "The moustache was referred to in The Times as well. I've had the moustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all!"

Perhaps nothing sinister, but we reckon one could probably call this situation surprising...