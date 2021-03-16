Children living both inside and outside of Syria are facing increased levels of gender-based violence, barriers to education and inequality thanks to coronavirus.

We reported on how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women in the UK – stats show that 47% of mothers have quit or been made redundant in lockdown compared to 13% of men. Back in November, stats dubbed the ‘she-cession‘ showed female unemployment rate in the UK at 17%, compared to 13% for men.

And, sadly, new research has revealed that it’s not only British women who are being negatively impacted by the pandemic. Syrian girls are facing increased levels of sexual violence and barriers to education as a result of COVID-19.

According to Save The Children’s data, almost half of children in Syria are at risk of sexual violence. Not only that, the charity’s projections show that by the end of 2024 the economic impacts of the pandemic will put an additional 2.5 million Syrian girls at risk of child marriage.

The charity calculated this figure by partnering with the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). From there, they worked out how many children live 50km or closer to conflicts where at least one armed-group or force has perpetrated sexual violence against children in a given year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) This comes after the latest annual report from the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict, which showed that 749 cases of sexual violence against children were verified in 2019, 98% of them committed against girls.