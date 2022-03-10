Priti Patel announces new visa process for Ukrainian refugees

“From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK,”

“Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they’re eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK.

“In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain.

“This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports.”

“The process is absolutely vital in terms of the verification, notification and permission to travel, but importantly to give people the status when they come to the United Kingdom to have that right to work, the right to access and benefits, and also the digital verification of their status,” she told MPs.

Patel continued to stress the necessity of “checks” and a rigorous “verification process”, because she explained there are a a small number of people with “evil intentions can wreak havoc on our streets”. She referred to the 2018 Salisbury poisonings in her argument, suggesting that this incident demonstrated what Putin is “willing to do on our soil”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have been queueing in freezing, snowy conditions in Poland, outside British visa centres.