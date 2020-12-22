Why Calvin Klein’s Eternity campaign reminds us that love is all we need

Starring original 'Super' Christy Turlington, we’re down for the nineties nostalgia and message of love – here's what you need to know...





When it comes to nineties nostalgia, we’re fully-paid up members of the club – from vintage Polaroids to chokers and spaghetti straps. Which is why we’re 100% here for the latest Calvin Klein Eternity campaign. After all, fragrances don’t get much more iconic than Calvin Klein Eternity – especially when they feature the return of original nineties supermodel, Christy Turlington. Having starred in her first Eternity campaign when it debuted way back in 1988, Christy has become almost as synonymous with Calvin Klein as the fragrance itself – and now she’s starring in the latest campaign? Ob-sessed.

Appearing with her husband – actor and producer Ed Burns – the pair have come together for the camera to celebrate their timeless love story (and let’s face it – after the year everyone’s had, celebrating a little love is exactly what the world needs, right?). Captured in stunning black and white visuals shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey, Christy told us in our interview that it was her all-time favourite shoot. We can see why.

What Calvin Klein Eternity smells like:

Eternity For Men delivers aromatic top notes of mandarin, sage, basil, geranium, lavender and cedarwood – described as ‘an expression of a contemporary and classic masculine sensibility’. *Adds to basket*

Eternity for Women. The women’s fragrance is described as equally timeless and fans of a floral fragrance will fall hard – expect a top note of white lily and a heart of white rose, combined with sandalwood, amber and musk (inspired by the idea of eternity and timeless love).

Shop the Calvin Klein Eternity collection.