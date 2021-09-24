Sabina Nessa was killed on the five minute walk to a local bar last Friday night.

Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence, which some readers may find disturbing

A new report claims that CCTV footage unearthed by police shows exactly what happened to 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed on her way to a date last weekend. The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed it, but the Telegraph reports a “police source” says the footage details Sabina’s attack in Kidbrooke, London.

Sabina left her flat at around 8.30pm last Friday night, heading for The Depot bar in Kidbrooke’s Pegler Square – only a five minute walk from her home. But according to the Telegraph report, the young woman was struck on the head with an undetermined object moments after leaving the communal door of her building. The CCTV allegedly then shows Sabina Nessa’s attacker carrying her off over his shoulder, heading towards Cator Park. Her body was discovered in the park the following day by a dog walker, hidden under a pile of leaves near a community centre.

While the police haven’t officially shared this information, so it is yet to be confirmed, the Met have released pictures from other CCTV footage which show a man they want to trace. The images show a man in a dark top and grey trousers walking in Pegler Square, which should have been Sabina’s destination had she not been attacked. “We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days,” said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, in a statement.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it,” the detective added.

The release of the CCTV images comes after police arrested a 38-year-old man at an address in Lewisham in relation to Sabina’s murder. He remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Sabina Nessa’s body on Monday came back inconclusive. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

Anyone with any information relating to the case is urged to call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room on 0208 721 4266, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.