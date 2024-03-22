The royal family is hiring a communications assistant amid the ongoing conspiracy theory crisis

The frenzy around the Princess of Wales has reached unprecedented levels this year, with Kensington Palace reportedly having crisis talks behind closed doors.

This is down to the communication around her temporary break from royal duties, with Kate Middleton stepping away from her role to privately recover from "planned" abdominal surgery in her Windsor home with her family.

The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to her role until after Easter, with Kensington Palace announcing at the time that she "hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible. And her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

But with her months-long "disappearance" and the recent Kensington Palace photoshoot scandal, seeing the palace release a photograph of Princess Kate and her children that had been photoshopped, conspiracy theories have been spreading over the internet.

This week, amid the ongoing conspiracy theories and communication issues, the firm announced that it was hiring for a communications assistant role, posting a job profile to the royal family website.

"The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience," read the job description. "The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do.

"Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key Responsibilities of the Buckingham Palace based role will include "facilitating and overseeing media access to Royal engagements at Royal residences and other locations", and "producing content for a variety of platforms, including media advisories, social media updates and feature articles".

And in terms of essential criteria, the successful candidate will need "an interest in media relations or communications", "an eye for detail with strong written communication skills", "outstanding interpersonal skills" and the "ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment", among others.

The royal family appears to be accepting applications for the role until 7th April, but it is sure to be a competitive position, so we'd recommend applying early.

We will continue to update this story.