Royal advisors have apparently been sacked over the Jeffrey Epstein interview

Prince Andrew made news this week as he finally addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide earlier this year.

Epstein was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14), with the financier also making news this year for reportedly using his business relationship with Leslie Wexner, CEO of the L Brands, to take advantage of aspiring Victoria’s Secret models.

Prince Andrew’s name has been linked to Epstein’s after footage emerged reportedly showing the Royal in Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion in 2010.

In an attempt to address the allegations, Prince Andrew did a royal first over the weekend, engaging in a one-hour interview about Epstein with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, aired on Saturday from Buckingham Palace.

The internet however was not impressed, with it widely criticised as a ‘car crash’ of an interview, with Prince Andrew explaining in detail that he medically could not sweat and using Pizza Express in Woking as an ‘alibi’.

Following the emergence of the interview, people were quick to question why the Queen gave the TV interview the go-ahead, something palace insiders weighed in on this week, revealing that she actually didn’t, reporting that the decision came from Prince Andrew’s office.

Prince Andrew resigned from his royal duties this week as a result, stating: ‘I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.’

Now just days later, Prince Andrew’s private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, reported by the Daily Mail to be a force behind the Newsnight interview, is said to have been removed from her role.

Amanda has reportedly been moved to work on Prince Andrew’s Inspiring Digital Enterprise, where she will take up the role of chief executive.