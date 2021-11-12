A royal family member has been confirmed as a future Dancing with the Stars contestant

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s that time of the year again – we’ve all got Strictly fever.

Saturday nights used to mean socialising but now they are confined to the sofa watching BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – preferably alone.

Will Rose and Giovanni get another perfect 40? Can someone please give us Motsi Mabuse’s style secrets? And can we all just talk about the incredible partnership that is John and Johannes?

There’s a lot to unpick and unsurprisingly Strictly Come Dancing is making non-stop headlines right now.

This week, it was the Belgian version of Strictly Come Dancing that made headlines, as a royal family member was confirmed to be an upcoming contestant.

The royal in question? Princess Delphine.

Princess Delphine, King Philippe’s 53-year-old half-sister, will be taking part in Belgium’s Dancing with the Stars for the next instalment.

She is reportedly taking part in the show for charity, hoping to raise money and awareness for the Make-a-Wish organisation.

The news was announced by Belgian-Flemish TV channel, Play4, with a photograph of Princess Delphine and her dance partner Sander Bos going viral on social media as the news broke.

Will the British royal family follow suit with BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing? It’s unlikely but here’s hoping.

Kate Middleton and Aljaz as a dancing duo would be unbeatable.