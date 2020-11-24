Here’s why everyone’s talking about Prince Harry and Prince William watching The Crown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana is still referred to as one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

Since The Crown season four landed earlier this month and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) made her first appearance, the late Princess of Wales has once more become headline news.

From Prince Charles’ controversial affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles to Princess Diana’s loneliness and eating disorder struggles, the Princess of Wales’ personal life has become public once more, and her children are reportedly not happy.

The royal family are known to watch The Crown, with Princess Eugenie once overheard saying, ‘Granny is a big fan’, but with this season being particularly controversial, viewers are keen to know if Prince Harry and Prince William will be tuning in.

While it is not known whether they will give it a watch, sources and royal experts have no doubt that they won’t be impressed.

Prince William is ‘none too pleased with it’, a source told the Daily Mail, going on to explain that he ‘feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also weighed in on the two Princes’ thoughts on the show via the Daily Mail, explaining that Prince William in particular would ‘undoubtedly detest’ The Crown for how it portrays his parents and their turbulent separation.

The Crown season four is out now on Netflix.