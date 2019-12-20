The royal family has confirmed that Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital

Here's what we know.

Prince Philip was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London this morning, travelling down from Norfolk, and he is expected to stay there for a few days.

The 98-year-old royal is reported to be undergoing a planned admission and was not taken by an ambulance.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,’ the Palace announced in a statement. ‘The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his royal highness’s doctor.’

This comes after concern around Prince Philip’s health, with Prince Charles travelling to Sandringham to spend a few days with his father amid the Prince Andrew scandal. While the speculation alleged that Prince Charles was going to look after his father, it emerged from reports that he instead was going to see advice on how to deal with the controversy.

There is no word yet as to when Prince Philip will be coming home from hospital, but with Christmas Day just five days away, we’re sure it will be before then. Royal Christmases definitely aren’t ones to be missed.

We’re wishing Prince Philip a speedy recovery.