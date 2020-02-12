Grab your free cinema tickets for Military Wives here

Fancy watching the feel-good film of the year, Miltary Wives for free at the cinema? Here’s how

In cinemas March 6th, Miltary Wives stars Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner, Kristin Scott Thomas, and BAFTA nominee (and Marie Claire all-time fave) Sharon Horgan. Inspired by the incredible true story of the Military Wives Choirs, the film sees Kate (Scott Thomas) and Lisa (Horgan) putting aside their own personal differences to sing their hearts out with fellow choir members, bringing joy, hope and strength to each other’s lives while their loved ones are in combat.

And you can see the film for free (yes really). Here’s what to do if you fancy a free night out…

HOW TO WATCH

The screening will be on 24th at 6 for 6.30pm, with 15 Vue cinemas across the UK taking part. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Visit www.seeitfirst.com and enter code TWF51K to reserve your tickets.

Participating cinemas include: Birmingham, Bristol Cribbs, Cardiff, Cheshire Oaks, Edinburgh Omni, Fulham Broadway, Islington, Leeds Kirkstall, Manchester Printworks, Norwich, Piccadilly Circus, Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield and Thurrock Tickets are limited and are while stocks last and are exclusively for Military Wives on the date and at the venues listed above. Please do not apply if you will be unable to attend. This promotion runs concurrently in Chat and Pick Me Up issue dated 20 February; Woman & Woman’s Own issue dated 17 February

Enjoy!