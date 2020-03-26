This is the most Googled interiors trend of the year so far

BRB off to make multiple Pinterest boards

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with schools closed, exams cancelled and everyone who is able to work from home encouraged to do so.

People across the country (and world) are adapting, ordering shopping online, exercising virtually and taking the time at home to rethink their interiors.

Yes, home decorating and DIY are on the up, from wall painting and furniture making to rearranging furniture. But what are the most searched interiors trends?

SellHouseFast.uk has done some digging with Google search data and has compiled a list of this year’s top 20 – so far.

Coming in first place was the term ‘vintage’, followed by ‘industrial’, ‘contemporary’, ‘scandinavian’ and ‘rustic’.

Here are the top 20 most searched interior design trends of 2020…

1. Vintage – 48,560

2. Industrial – 38,710

3. Contemporary – 37,650

4. Scandinavian – 33,660

5. Rustic – 31,900

6. Coastal – 29,170

7. Traditional – 26,760

8. Minimalist – 18,280

9. Victorian – 17,290

10. Japanese – 16,530

11. Farmhouse – 14,060

12. Retro – 11,730

13. Art Deco – 11,560

14. Bohemian – 9,390

15. Shabby Chic – 9,360

16. Bauhaus – 9,280

17. Tropical – 8,800

18. Moroccan – 8,200

19. Mexican – 8,140

20. Gothic – 7,420

Happy decorating!