Could a Kanye West and Michael Jordan collaboration be in the works?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We hope so!

Kanye West has sparked speculation in the fashion sphere he could be collaborating with Michael Jordan on a Yeezy x Air Jordan trainer – and we are here for it.

The rapper and designer – who launched his fashion brand Yeezy in 2015 – took to Instagram to tease a potential partnership.

The Stronger hitmaker posted a picture of the Air Jordan motif, which captures the basketball professional’s signature slam dunk silhouette, as well as a tweet from an official trainer account, Nice Kicks, speculating about a possible partnership, alongside the watching eyes emoji on his Instagram account.

The Nice Kicks tweet, which Kanye shared, read: “Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) wants to get @kanyewest, Michael Jordan, and

@djkhaled talking together.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of DJ Khaled and Kanye West on their phones, a separate image of DJ Khaled talking to the 58-year=old sporting ace, as well as screen grab of Michael Jordan’s son Marcus commenting on an unknown Instagram post, in which he wrote “Let’s make THAT convo happen @djkhaled @kanyewest & Pops … IT’S A NEW YEARRRR, NEW TEETH NEW STORES, NEW WATCHES, NEW WHIPS AND NEW CONVOS [sic].”

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled recently shared photos and videos of him in the studio with Kim Kardashian’s estranged partner, and his broken Air Jordans, which has set tongues wagging even more, as some think this was a hint to a possible collaboration of his own with the label.

However, Kanye, DJ Khaled and Michael Jordan have not confirmed if any collaborations are in the works.

It is important to note Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers are linked to Adidas, while Air Jordans are backed by rival sportswear giant Nike, which could pose a problem.

Videos you may like:

Though we don’t want to get our hopes up too much, our Instagram explore page has been flooded up with influencers wearing the coveted Nike design with tracksuits, loungewear, or styled with wide leg jeans and a blazer, for brunches, shopping sprees, and dinners out. So, we think this could be the hotly anticipated partnership we never knew our “shoe-drobes” needed.