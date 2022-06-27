A chilling video of a Republican congresswoman thanking Trump for the “victory for White life” is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v Wade on Friday, with the end to the landmark 1973 law removing the constitutional right to abortion care.

It will now be up to each state to determine whether abortion is legal, with anti-abortion laws expected to be triggered in 26 states across the country. The verdict is predicted to have stripped 36 million US women of their right to choose.

The overturning of Roe v Wade has divided the nation, with the vast majority of the population mourning the shocking restriction of rights.

It was a chilling video of a Republican congresswoman celebrating the verdict however that went viral this weekend, as she appeared to thank Donald Trump for “the historic victory of white life”.

The shocking footage was captured at Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Mendon Illinois, where Rep. Mary Miller addressed the crowd.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” the Republican congresswoman announced, the shocking video of which has since gone viral.

A spokesperson for Rep. Miller has told The Associated Press that the line was a “mix up of words.” They added: “You can clearly see in the video, she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech.”

Speaking later, the spokesperson reported that the phrase was a “mishap” as she read her speech, stating that Rep. Mary Miller “very clearly meant to say ‘victory for Right to Life’.”

