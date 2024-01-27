Sofia Vergara has opened up about her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, confirming their separation last year after seven years of marriage, and a decade-long relationship.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," read their joint statement to Page Six in 2023. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

This month, Sofia Vergara, 51, has opened up about her divorce from Joe Manganiello, 47, in an interview with El País, explaining the reason behind the couple's sad split, but emphasising how she has so much to be grateful for.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," she explained in the recent interview. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

She continued: "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with children."

"I'm almost in menopause," she later added. "It's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life. That's what I have to do."

Going on to express happiness and gratitude for what she does have, Vergara exclaimed: "I've done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of", later adding: "I can't even think of complaining about anything."

Like we needed a reason to love Sofia Vergara more!

We will continue to update this story.