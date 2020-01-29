A Prince Harry lookalike is going viral online for the most hilarious reason

Here's everything you need to know about it...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash since their split from the royals, but their names made news for a good reason this week as Prince Harry’s face went viral in a tube advert.

Yes, really.

Rated People, a find a tradesman site, went viral for their tube adverts, after commuters spotted a resemblance between Prince Harry and the ginger tradesman in the adverts.

‘Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work,’ one Twitter user posted to the platform, inspiring a wave of similar one-liners.

Simon Pengelly, now dubbed a Prince Harry doppelgänger, has voiced his surprise at the reaction.

‘To be honest, the response to the ad has taken me by total surprise!’, he explained. ‘My mates think it’s really funny that I’m now known as Prince Harry’s doppelganger and keep asking me if I’ve moved to Canada. If I’d known the ad was going to get this kind of reaction I would have definitely charged Rated People extra!’

‘Our tube ads seem to be inspiring some great comedy,’ Rated People’s CEO Celia Francis also explained. ‘We love all the one-liners! It was a happy accident that our model looks a bit like Prince Harry but we do think that Harry has more in common with tradespeople than you might think.’

She continued: ‘Rated People tradespeople are working hard to serve our country every day. We’d be delighted to have Harry fitting kitchens or installing lighting (once he’s skilled in whatever trade he chooses) if he’s looking for a new job. So … you never know, post a job on Rated People and Harry might turn up!’

This is hilarious.