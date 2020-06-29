Royal fans are saying that Prince Charles’ favourite flower is a nod to Diana

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially divorced in 1996, after separating in 1992, they were still linked by their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

They tried to keep things as normal as they could for them, and Princess Diana even kept wearing her wedding ring to keep up appearances at public events.

While there’s no doubt the couple didn’t get along towards the end of their marriage, some royal fans things think Prince Charles still thinks fondly of his late ex-wife, especially after a virtual visit to the Chelsea Flower Show (bear with).

Prince Charles, a keen gardener, told BBC Radio 4, ‘I have an absolute passion for delphiniums – and I’ve always had it. There’s something about those Edwardian watercolours… To me, gardening is rather like painting. You need to get the paint on – and not muck about.’

Delphiniums are perennial plants which boast blue, pink, white, and purple flowers in summer, and are considered popular in cottage-style gardens.

They are considered to be a positive flower, and some gardening sites link it to positive feelings, enjoying the lighter side of life and achieving your goals.

But the reason fans are linking it to Princess Diana is that delphiniums are the official birth flower for July, and her birthday was 1st July. The pair also married on 29th July 1981, making this month pretty symbolic for them.

Traditionally, delphiniums were also planted to remember loved ones. Whether this is all pure coincidence or not, they are certainly beautiful flowers.