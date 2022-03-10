Kim Kardashian faces backlash over comments that women should “Get your f***ing ass up and work”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The reality star was compared to Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague

Kim Kardashian has come under heavy criticism online after telling Variety that women in business should “get (their) f***ing ass up and work”.

In the cover story plugging the new Hulu series The Kardashians, the reality star and businesswoman said: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kardashian’s comments appeared to echo a sentiment shared by ex-Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague earlier this year, when she said that everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” to become successful.

The famous family’s new iteration of their, genre-defining reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, will arrive on Hulu on April 14 and will be filmed in more of a “documentary fashion” with drones.

The series won’t hold back on delving into the real-life family drama experienced by the family, including Kim’s very public divorce with Kanye West and her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

The family, who have more than 1.7 billion followers together across social media, are nothing if not influential. It’s not surprising, therefore, that Kim’s most recent work advice won’t be music to everyone’s ears.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim Kardashian says. “Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” https://t.co/HuddEEXmoM pic.twitter.com/KJCIlaVX3S — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2022

Kim’s comments were in response to being asked about the allegations over the years that she is “famous for being famous”.

In the article, she responds to this statement saying: “Who gives a fuck.”

“We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

One Twitter user responded to Kim’s comment saying: “Your whole life you were handed things. This is the most disgusting comment in a magazine @Variety. Live outside your reality show honey and see how real people “Get their F**king asses up and work'”.

While another tweeted: “Fed up of rich people who have had financial support from their rich parents telling poor people to ‘just work harder’.”

Another said: “Stop giving advice to people who don’t have the same opportunities in life You work relatively hard compared to other reality stars but that’s it. Life easier than 99% and has been from the start + biggest career move was a sex tape.”

Kim hasn’t reponded for comment.