Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger for her life milestones

This is lovely.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her fashion influence (Kate Middleton effect) to her being super mum to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She is known to be a family-oriented royal, with the Duchess pulling out of an event just last week in order to stay at home with her children, something that is reportedly due to her ‘stripped-back’ staff policy.

This week, Kate’s family priorities made news once more, as it emerged that the three rings that she wears on her wedding finger have very special meanings.

We’ve all noticed the 12-carat sapphire sparkler surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds on her ring finger, with the engagement ring being an heirloom from Princess Diana. But on closer inspection, the Duchess of Cambridge wears two more bands alongside it.

One is of course her wedding ring, made of welsh gold, and the other was a sweet present from Prince William.

Yes, the Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring by Annoushka retailing at £995, is said to be a push present from Prince William. He is said to have given her the white gold band studded with diamonds after the birth of Prince George in 2013.

This is lovely.