We're a little emotional about it TBH.

While Princess Diana may no longer be with us, the royal family have made sure her legacy lives on through her sons’ charity work, in the wedding flowers carried by Meghan Markle and even in the little style tributes to Diana that Kate and Meghan make on a daily basis.

Kate Middleton however is expected to make an especially significant tribute to her late mother-in-law, with the Duchess of Cambridge thought to be inheriting Princess Diana’s title.

According to The Sun, Kate Middleton could become the next Princess of Wales down the line.

When Prince Charles becomes King, his former title as Prince of Wales will pass onto Prince William, giving Kate the choice to adopt the title famously connected to Diana.

Although Camilla is well within her rights to take on the title Princess of Wales, she instead publicly goes by another title: the Duchess of Cornwall. It’s easy to see why she chose not to pick up the mantle of Princess when she married Charles, out of respect for the late royal.

The title hasn’t been used since Diana Spencer assumed the role in 1981, when she married Prince Charles.

Now, according to the Express, it is thought that Kate might be assuming the title sooner than predicted. According to royal experts, the Queen may ‘give up her powers’ in two years, which would change everyone’s titles early.

The royal family has not yet responded.