L’Oréal Professionnel Paris offers £10 off your next colour with the ‘French Balayage: Only In Salon’ campaign

Do your bit for the industry by getting your hair done in a salon



L’Oreal Professionnel Paris launches its largest-ever solidarity campaign, ‘French Balayage: Only In Salon,’ to support hair salons across the UK & Ireland to bounce back after the pandemic.

After a devastating year for the industry with 7300 salons already closed, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris is pushing out a £1million media campaign to drive footfall into salons across the nation. The British Beauty Council estimates that a further 30% of the sector will close if business does not pick up following the removal of financial support packages.

The initiative will include tens of thousands of L’Oréal Professionnel subsidised coupons, where consumers can claim £10 off of their colour appointment this summer. The campaign launches on 1 July and runs until September 2021. Simply book an appointment in a participating salon in the UK here or in Ireland here, attend the salon colour experience and upload a receipt to the lauynour online platform to claim £10 back.

Not only do our hair stylists transform our locks using incredible techniques and physical craft, but they also act as our therapists, our friends and our shoulder to cry on at best. A recent online survey also found that 68% (over two thirds) of British adults who get their hair done professionally agree that having their hair done supports their mental health and wellbeing.

So now, as we continue to look forward to returning to social life and more connections, ditch the box dye and return to your local salon too. Support where you can!