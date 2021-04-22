It’s time to Spring Green your beauty routine with the help of Garnier and Amazon

In Partnership with Garnier



Today marks World Earth Day, a globally-recognised day that first started in 1970 and serves as a vital reminder for us to take a moment to remember, and raise awareness of, climate change and global warming. It’s also a good time to reflect on the good work we’ve done so far in working to protect both the planet and environment, and to remember that every little helps no matter how small.

That’s why Garnier has chosen to partner with Amazon for this year’s World Earth Day. Together, they want to encourage you to ‘spring green’ your beauty routine, using today as a reason to make sustainable switches that are better for the long term future of our planet – as well as giving you that all-important, guilt-free reason to treat yourself.

As a global beauty brand, Garnier has made a real commitment in not only being accessible to all, but also with an ambition to become the first truly sustainable, naturally-inspired brand in the mass market. Over the last few years it has worked incredibly hard to lead by example, from launching its Green Beauty initiative, which is a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability that promises to transform every stage of Garnier’s supply chain, while also working to dramatically reduce its environmental impact.

It also recently gained accreditation from Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, which requires rigorous checks from all aspects of the supply chain, from raw materials to ingredients. But if you’re not sure where to start with your own sustainability journey, let us give you a helping hand.

You could start by making the switch from cotton wool pads to Garnier’s super soft, microfibre Reusable Eco Pads that last up to 1000 washes each and are perfect for pairing with the bestselling Micellar Water. Or swap your bottle of shampoo for a new zero plastic waste solid Shampoo Bar, which, as well as being the first available from a mass brand, is also available in four varieties that span every hair type and concern.

Or there’s the Moisture Bomb Pomegranate Tissue Mask which contains a whole week’s worth of serum, which is entirely vegan and the mask itself is made from plant origin tissue, making it even better for the environment. Then there are the innovative cardboard tubes, which were introduced last year, which are fully recyclable, and are now being used across the board, from Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Gel Cream through to Ambre Solaire sunscreens.

The list is endless – and it’s ever growing, and today, more than ever, it’s important to remember that the small changes we all make individually really do add up to protect the future of our planet. Happy World Earth Day, indeed.