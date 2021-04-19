Garnier is now officially approved by Cruelty Free International – here’s what you need to know

In Partnership with Garnier



Last month, Garnier announced that it had officially been approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme – which is a globally recognised initiative that’s working against animal testing. It’s considered the gold standard within cosmetics, personal care and household products.

As well as being against animal testing since 1989, this official accreditation means Garnier is able to display the instantly recognisable leaping bunny logo on all of its products going forward in order to help reassure customers of its commitment. However, the logo isn’t something that is easily achieved, especially for such a mass brand. For Garnier, it took around two years and the process included a deep dive into each of its 500 suppliers, from analysing supply chains, raw materials and ingredients. Plus, in order to keep hold of the certification, Garnier will have to go under audit every year to check it still meets the high standards required by Cruelty Free International.

The accreditation comes after the brand laid out a series of goals it wants to achieve by 2025 in line with its eco-friendly and sustainability credentials. Those goals include reducing plastic waste with an aim to using zero virgin plastic, with all plastic packaging being either reusable, recyclable or compostable, a switch to green power in all its factories and ensuring that all industrial sites are carbon neutral.

But which products should you invest in first? Here’s a couple of our favourites to help you decide…

Housed in Garnier’s ultra-sustainable cardboard packaging, Ambre Solaire Anti-Dryness SPF50, £6, is a non-greasy, non-sticky sunscreen suitable for daily use. Infused with glycerin for 24-hour hydration, it’s fragrance free and contains very high protection against UVB, UVA and long UVA rays while remaining invisible on skin.

The perfect excuse for taking some time away from your working-from-home desk, Garnier’s Sheet Mask Discovery Collection, £10, will give skin a dose of hydration. Best stored in the fridge before use, each one is packed with a week’s worth of hydrating serum that’ll inject skin with moisture, leaving it looking plump. Choose from pomegranate, lavender, sakura, orange or coconut – there’s one for every mood. Plus, the Moisture Bomb Sheet Masks are biodegradable.

If your hair is feeling the effects of going longer than usual without a haircut, try this: Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Mask, £3.50. It can be used in place of your regular conditioner, as a rinse-out mask or as a leave-in conditioner and it promises to intensely nourish hair without weighing it down, plus it’s formulated with 98% natural ingredients with zero silicones in sight.

Organic Hemp Seed Oil is hailed for its intensely restoring and nourishing properties, and Garnier’s Hemp Multi-Restore Facial Sleeping Oil, £7.95 will work wonders on stressed, tired skin. Rich in fatty acids, the formula is entirely vegan and the bottle is made from 25% recycled glass.

Formulated with skin-softening shea butter, Garnier’s Intensive 7 Days Ultra-Replenishing Lotion, from £2.50 (via Amazon) promises to immediately nourish dry, parched skin while also reinforcing the protective barrier in order to help skin feel hydrated for a whole week. It’s super moisturising and fast absorbing without being greasy or sticky.

With pretty much every colour – and undertone – you could dream of, Garnier Nutrisse, £4.50, is a permanent, at-home dye formulated with five nourishing oils so your hair is left silky smooth and less prone to breakage. Plus, it promises to cover up to 100% of greys.