How to layer active skincare like a pro to get results with the Me+ by Superdrug range

In partnership with Superdrug

There are so many skincare buzzwords flying around that it can be tricky to know which ingredients will be most beneficial to your skin. Sure, they’re great as individuals, but layering too many in one go could spell disaster. So, we’re here to teach you the best way to layer skincare for glowing results.

With social events *finally* back on the cards, it’s important we don’t let our good skincare habits slip. We know that less is more is a good approach when it comes to a happy and healthy complexion – but how do you narrow down the ingredients that will best support your skin’s individual needs going forwards?

Luckily for you, the exclusive Me+ by Superdrug range makes it super easy to shop by science-backed ingredients, with affordable price tags to boot. Whether you’re looking to add radiance, calm breakouts or fight the visible signs of ageing in your skin, there’s something to tackle just about every skin concern. And bonus: the products are all vegan and cruelty free, too!

Below we’ve broken down some of the most popular skincare ingredients of the moment and how to factor them into your skincare routine like a pro. Right this way for your skin regime’s new BFF…

If you’re looking to boost hydration…

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most popular skincare ingredients of the moment, due to its ability to hold 1,000 times its own weight in water and draw moisture into the skin.

We probably don’t need to tell you that a good serum is one of the core pillars of a good skincare routine, so the 2% Hyaluronic Acid Booster (£5.99) will be right up your street if you’re looking to achieve plumper, hydrated and glowing skin.



Use: Two to three times a week, after cleansing and toning and before moisturising

If you’re looking to add radiance…

Vitamin C can be daily at any time but, as it’s an antioxidant that offers your skin some protection against free radicals, you’ll really reap its benefits in the morning before applying your daily SPF. It’s also great for improving radiance and evening out skin tone, and is paired with moisturising squalane in the Me+ Vitamin C Booster (£11.99).

If you’ve found vitamin C to be irritating to your skin in the past, give its antioxidant cousin niacinamide a go by adding the Niacinamide & Zinc Booster (£6.99) to your morning routine two to three times a week instead. The contents of this little bottle help to refine skin’s texture and tone in as little as four weeks.

Use: Morning, after cleansing and before thicker serums, moisturisers and SPF

If you’re looking to support your skin barrier…

Looking after your skin’s barrier function is essential for a healthy complexion, as a well-functioning one will keep moisture in and nasties out of your skin.

Ceramides are one of the best ingredients for the job – already naturally present in the skin, they help to lock moisture in and defend against irritation, so incorporating more of them into your routine will make your skin sing.

Try a gentle moisturising cream like the Me+ Ceramides Moisturiser (£6.99) as the last step in your morning and evening routine, to seal in the rest of your regime and support that skin barrier.

Use: Morning and evening, after serums and before SPF in the mornings

If you’re looking to decongest your skin…

There are so many different acids that can benefit your skin that it can be tempting to use them all at once – but it’s better to be choosy with your acids.

While alpha-hydroxy acids generally exfoliate skin’s surface and improve radiance or the appearance of dry skin, beta hydroxy acids, commonly in the form of salicylic acid, get deep into your pores to help dislodge debris and unclog them. The result? A clearer complexion over time.

Salicylic is also a great anti-inflammatory ingredient, so sore, clogged-up skin is no match for its clearing powers. So if you’d like to keep congestion at bay, ease the Me+ BHA Toner (£8.99) into your routine, and make sure you’re extra vigilant about using SPF the following morning.

Use: Try in the evening, after cleansing and before serums. Start using 2-3 times a week and build up from there if you feel your skin needs it, and always use an SPF the following morning.

If you’re looking to smooth fine lines…

If you’re looking to target the early signs of skin ageing, retinol is one of the best ingredients for the job as it’s been proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — and you’ll find it in the Me+ Retinol Sheet Mask (£2.99) for an age-defying skin treat.

Retinol works by speeding up skin cell turnover and improving your skin’s collagen, so it’s a great match for those seeking a more youthful complexion or who are blemish prone. However, as it’s such a powerful active, it has to be introduced to your skin gradually if you haven’t used it before, and it may not agree with sensitive skin types. Use this sheet mask no more than twice per week, and SPF must also always be used during the day when using retinol in your routine.

Use: Evening, after cleansing and before applying thicker serums and moisturisers. If you also use an acid toner or booster, it’s important to alternate the evenings you use this and your retinol to avoid overloading your skin with exfoliants

With any of these super duper ingredients in your regime, we predict that a summer of healthy, glowing skin is on the cards!

