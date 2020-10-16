Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: best beauty buys

One woman every ten minutes is diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK.
The impact of Covid-19, however, has meant some women may not have followed up on their symptoms. Many reportedly feel worried about having to attend a hospital appointment for fear of catching coronavirus.
But the message from everyone involved in breast cancer services is, if you’re worried about a breast change, take action immediately.
This also means that Breast Cancer Awareness month has never sent out a more vital message about early detection, which improves your chances of successful treatment.
The importance of checking your breasts
One in five women have never checked themselves for breast cancer symptoms, according to research by The Estée Lauder Companies. What’s more, one in seven have never seen or been shown how to check their breasts.
According to TV doctor Dr Zoe Williams, self-checking at home is simple: ‘There’s a real lack of confidence about checking breasts,’ she says.
‘Often I think that we are all overthinking it. It is really about getting to know your own breasts so you can identify if something is odd. Do it once a month ideally – getting your period can serve as a reminder. Have a good look from the front for changes in size, shape, a rash or lumps, then from side to side. Repeat with your hands on your head, then with your hands on the hips and your shoulders rolled forward.’
‘Next use three fingers and your palm to press the skin,’ she continues. ‘Use circular movements to compress the breast tissue. Feel the nipple and all the way up to the collarbone and back down. Finally feel the side of the breast up to the armpit.’
Best breast cancer awareness beauty buys
What’s even better is that you can support Breast Cancer Awareness month by shopping your favourite beauty products. Many brands have pledged to donate proceeds to help raise vital funds for breast cancer charities.
That’s what we call painting the town pink – all with a click of the mouse…
ghd Gold Pink Collection, £149, Selfridges
GHD is back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020 with yet another epic campaign. This year the brand is partnering with Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness of the importance of checking your boobs. So pick up your limited edition pastel pink hair tools emblazoned with the words ‘Take Control Now’ in white lettering. £10 from the sale of each product will go to helping Breast Cancer charities.
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede, £100, Lookfantastic
The prettiest floral bouquet in every sense of the word as peonies, jasmine and rose combine with a soft blush suede note. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month the British perfume brand is donating £20 from every sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Darphin Intral Redness Relief Soothing Serum, £74, Space NK
Your sensitive skin will thank you for the soothing botanical blend of hawthorn, peony and chamomile. The Cancer Research Foundation will thank you for the 20% donation.
Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Luxe Matte Lip Colour Duo in shades Boss Pink and Razzberry, £38
Powerful Pinks lipsticks are known for two things: their long-lasting formulas and velvety matte texture that never feels chalky. In October, for every sale of this DUO, Bobbi Brown will donate the full sale price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
BBBLondon X FD Future Dreams brow palette: £25, Blink Brow London
This palette is designed to meet the real needs of those dealing with cancer. Blink Brow Bar founder Taj Giles used her experience of breast cancer to design two velvety powders and a highlighter to fill in brows during chemotherapy. From every product sold, 50 per cent of the proceeds will go to Future Dreams, which raises funds to support those with cancer, as well as research into the disease.
Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Awareness Advanced Night Repair, £82, Boots
This pink bottle is almost as iconic as the formula, which helps to reset skin and repair daily damage while you sleep. 20% from each sale will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Aveda Limited Edition Aveda Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme with Cherry Almond Aroma, £24
Soothe dry, alcohol-sanitised hands while simultaneously supporting a good cause. For every sale, Aveda will donate £5 with the aim to raise £325,000 globally in support of cruelty-free breast cancer research and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Elemis Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 100ml Supersize, £115
The marine and plant actives in this velvety moisturiser are as legendary as Elemis' fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness each year. Elemis have pledged to donate £10 from the sale of each jumbo size jar to Breast Cancer Now.
La Mer Moisturizing Cream, £65, Lookfantastic
Nourish winter-parched skin with La Mer's Moisturising Cream. With every 15ml pot sold, La Mer will donate 50% of the sale price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.