The Weekly Edit: Midi Skirts

Summer and midi skirts are simpatico.

They’re fluid like a maxi, without the constant fear you’ll step on the hem and much more functional than a mini. There’s something so flattering about this length and silhouette we find very difficult to resist.

Rising in popularity over the past few seasons it seems that in fact, we may all be feeling a similar way, with both the high-street and runway showcasing a medley of mid-calf styles.

This week, our Marie Clair Edit ambassador, presenter Karen Williams shares three of her favourite midi skirts. Pairing hers with everything from utility jackets to tonal tops, crop tops and frilled shirts.

Forget its once-frumpy connotations, the midi skirt is the epitome of modern elegance and ease. It’s a firm favourite of our Editors and one of the most hard-working staples within their wardrobes.

Stuck with what to wear to an (intmate, socially-distant) wedding? Pair yours with a single strap silky camisole and barely-there heeled sandals.

Heading to meet your friends for a casual picnic? Layer yours with a cosy knit and some chunky dad trainers, or grandad sandals – depending on the weather.

Optimistically pre-planning your back-to-the-office look? A midi seamlessly pairs with t-shirts and trainers, shirts and slingbacks and blouses and boots. As Karen shares, it’s truly one of the easiest and most versatile pieces to style.

1, To brunch with the girls

Shop the look:

2, To the beach

Shop the look:

Shop the look: