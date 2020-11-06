LinkedIn Stories: The new update making WFH a lot less lonely

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

LinkedIn Stories is the latest update by the professional social network, that allows you to post photos and videos to your users - keeping people connected as they work from home



Words by Emma Mason

This year working from home has become the norm, with most of us spending more time on Zoom than we have in the office. With feelings of isolation and career confidence dwindling amongst many, LinkedIn Stories couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

LinkedIn Stories is a brand new update that allows users of the professional networking site to post and share videos or photo clips of up to 20 seconds long, for a 24 hour period. Much like other much-loved social media platforms such as Instagram, you can also add texts, stickers and music to each photo or clip.

Pete Davies, LinkedIn’s Senior Director of Product Management, spoke recently of LinkedIn Stories offering ‘a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or attached to your profile forever.’

With the prospect of working remotely becoming more likely – even after the pandemic ends, LinkedIn Stories could pave a new way in which careers can be advanced, whilst still providing the workplace camaraderie that we never thought we’d be craving.

This resource is particularly beneficial for women, many of whom have been working in the hardest hit professions (such as hospitality and retail). With job prospects becoming more precarious, LinkedIn Stories offers an innovative way in which new business goals can be developed from the comfort of our own homes.

Whether you’re an employer, an employee, or looking for a job in this difficult and uncertain time, this new update will allow anyone to share spontaneous, off the cuff advice that will help tie the professional community together.

Unlike Instagram, users will not be posting what salad they had for lunch, or what they’re wearing that day. Instead, LinkedIn Stories encouraged you to share your job successes, your top-tips, or your new ideas to help spread some much needed career confidence to anyone who needs it in this trying time.