Easy Escapes: Pan Pacific London, Liverpool Street

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Why go

If you’re looking for a luxurious getaway in the heart of the city, check into Pan Pacific London and get ready to be treated like royalty. From the minute you walk in, the friendly staff are there to help you with whatever you need. Located just opposite Liverpool Street station, there is an array of shops and restaurants right on your doorstep, although we warn you, you might not want to leave the hotel once you step inside…

The vibe

The Pan Pacific London hotel takes innovation to new heights. It fuses together architecture, contemporary design, boundary-pushing wellbeing and leading destination restaurants and bars with sincere Singaporean hospitality. If you’re wanting to relax after a busy day, it has everything from an infinity pool, a 24hr high performance gym, mindfulness studio, saunas, steam rooms and more.

Fancy a drink or a bite to eat? Choose between each of the five venues, including Ginger Lily bar for a lively cocktail, The Orchid Lounge for a spot of afternoon tea or Straits Kitchen, which offers Singaporean all-day dining.

Video you may like:

If you need to get some work done in between all the fun, there are plenty of events spaces with state-of-the-art technology, superfast WiFi and 5G receivers.

The rooms

There are 237 guest rooms and suites to choose from. They have been designed to act as a retreat from the bustling city, with the lighter colour palette adding a sense of peace and tranquillity. Add in the unbeatable views and you will feel like you are quite literally on top of the world.

One of the best bits? The rooms come with Diptyque amenities (yes, really), alongside a hot and cold minibar, a curated library of books and of course, a fluffy robe and slippers for that feeling of pure luxury.

The food

As mentioned above, there are five venues for you to choose from, although after seeing the room, you might want to opt for room service instead.

If you do decide to venture out, you won’t be disappointed. Each venue incorporates unique elements of the flavour, diversity and elegance of modern Singapore. Led by multi award-winning Executive Chef Lorraine Sinclair and renowned Executive Pastry Chef Cherish Finden, the hotel’s Straits Kitchen restaurant, Ginger Lily bar and The Orchid Lounge drawing room delights guests with innovative flavours.

The Rest, Recharge and Rejuvenate package

If you are really wanting to unwind, the hotel has just launched its innovative sleep programme: Rest, Recharge and Rejuvenate. In this package, you can experience the Chilli Ooler System by ChilliSleep, a temperature-regulated sleep system which gives you full control over your sleeping temperature. How cool?

A Mela weighted blanket is also included, which is designed to apply extra weight to the body to help soothe feelings of stress and anxiety, alongside Pan Puri Aromatherapy Oils to help you relax and unwind.

No need to rush in the morning either, as you don’t have to check out until 2pm. Why not head to the wellbeing floor for a quick swim before tucking into breakfast at Straits Kitchen? Sounds like a good plan to us.

How to book

You can book the Rest, Recharge and Rejuvenate package online. Rates start from £595 and the package is valid for bookings until 31 March 2023.