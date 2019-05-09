Palais Aziza and Spa, Marrakech: A luxurious and secluded retreat.

We're already planning our next vacation.

Everything about the Palais Aziza and Spa, Marrakech is luxurious. From the moment you drive though the gates or walk through the emerald green tiled entrance hallway where notes of heady orange blossom greet you, it is clear that decadence awaits and is a welcome retreat after the hustle and bustle of the medina. I can tell I’m going to like it here.

Why Go?

Just a short drive of around fifteen minutes from the Medina, you will find yourself at this luxurious retreat. The 5-star luxury boutique hotel was originally conceived as a guesthouse to the palace, which is just minutes away and sits in two hectares of tropical grounds.

The modern approach to design and architecture all tempered with traditional Moroccan techniques runs through everything here. The tiles on the floor have been painstakingly hand-finished to get that done but ever so slightly undone feel while swathes of Tadelakt (a plastering technique traditionally used in Hammams) adorns the walls – this is understated decadence at its’ finest.

The best thing about the hotel is that even at full occupancy, it doesn’t feel busy and feels like your very own retreat – especially if you’re in one of the palatial villas or pavilions located outside of the main building.

Palais Aziza and Spa, Marrakech: The Rooms

There are 28 rooms in the hotel all in various forms. The villas of which there are four are either one or two bedroom. There are also six pavilions in the grounds, each named after a Moroccan city, which are decorated accordingly; Marrakech, for example boasts green tiles and red stripes; Casablanca with a strikingly white palette is an oasis of calm while the white and green stucco work in Fez is vibrant. There are further perfectly appointed rooms in the main building that can be booked as co-joining rooms and are great for families.

If you’re after that wow moment, you simply have to book a villa. Just try and hide the look of sheer delight written across your face as the doors to your very own villa are opened. You could fit three London flats in here, seriously. It’s big, but doesn’t feel over the top because big furniture has been used offset the space. From the flagstone floors, the huge rugs and the exquisite tiling on the walls to the draped lining curtains, every single design element has been considered and feels succinctly Moroccan. You also have your very own outdoor space and pool, should you want a little me-time.

Palais Aziza and Spa, Marrakech: The Food

There are two options for food, the poolside menu that features classics like the BLT, club and the chicken Shwarma and the main restaurant where breakfast and dinner are served. The restaurant offers traditional cuisine; think chicken and olive tagine and lamb with the fluffiest and delicate couscous, as well as Italian fusion dishes like crab tagliatelle and truffle risotto, for those suffering from tagine fatigue.

Breakfast is casual with a buffet style offering a mix of savoury and sweet pastries – both Moroccan and French, and the usual staples of fruit, granola and cheese. Eggs are ordered just as you wish and are some of the best I’ve ever tasted – the scrambled in particular was amazing.

Palais Aziza and Spa, Marrakech: The Spa

When the word Spa features in the title of your hotel, you’ve got to make sure that it is up to scratch and like everything else with Palais Aziza, there is no disappointment here. The massages here are second to none. Prepare for complete relaxation or a deep-tissue massage to ease out any tension. You can also opt to have one of the many treatments in your room too, should you never wish to leave. You’ve got to try the traditional Hammam for super soft skin all over. Your body will be scrubbed down and slathered in precious Argan oil. This is the ultimate Moroccan treat.

There are 3, 5 and 7-day Detox & Yoga experience packages on offer too, which can be tailored to your every need. All designed to re-energise, revitalize and cleanse both body and soul.

Don’t Miss

Sipping on Moroccan Rosé at the side of the 15 metre pool is a must. Surrounded by palm trees, this is the perfect situation for sundowners.

Art is another residing theme of the Palais Aziza and runs throughout. As part of the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, there is an on-site exhibition that changes twice a year. The current artist in residence in Bill West. His artwork can be found adorning walls of the entertainment area, where the dining room and relaxing lounge can be found.

And, if that wasn’t enough there are ties here with the Yves Saint Laurent foundation. That means that you have free entry, and queue jump no less, to the Jardin Majorelle and YSL museum. And, at a 15 minute drive away you’ll probably go more than once.

On your way back, make sure you head to 33 Rue Majorelle, a concept store. This is a treasure trove and your go-to for the who’s who on the fashion and design scene in Marrakech.

If a destination wedding is you bag, then look no further. The hotel offers a luxury all-inclusive package, exclusively accommodating up to 60 guests as well as providing the dream location.

The need to know:

Palais Aziza and Spa, Marrakech. La Palmeraie, BP 717, Sidi Abbab, 40 000 Marrakech, Morocco.

Rooms: 28

Price: From €199/night