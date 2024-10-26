Easy escapes: Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is an elegant and minimalist sanctuary filled with Parisian artwork in the stylish 6th arrondissement

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is an impeccably stylish mecca for classic art fans, with Italian architect Fabrizio Casiraghi showcasing his exquisite taste throughout the property. The young designer hand-picked a collection of works for the hotel that pays homage to the 'Golden Age' of ocean voyages and a bygone era of slow travel. Loosely based around the private residences of original fashion power couple Yves Saint-Laurent and Pierre Bergé, the spaces exude authentic Parisian style, infused with some big New York energy.

Paris has a prestigious selection of design-led hotels, but Fabrizio Casiraghi helps Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs stand out from the crowd with a focus on classic artwork within a hotel with a young, cool edge. Born in Milan and based in Paris, Fabrizio Casiraghi is one of the most exciting emerging talents on the European design scene, listed as one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Designers worldwide for 2024—one of the most esteemed accolades in the sphere. The designer set the tone for this elegant property by taking a modern-meets-vintage approach to its décor, but first and foremost, embracing minimalism and leaning away from some Parisian hotels' cramped and fussy styles. Yet, there are still decorative and ornate touches, with shimmering Gustav Klimt prints on the walls and Osanna Visconti mirrors adorned with gilded leaves. It's a classic art collector's haven, minus any pretence—guests can expect a welcoming atmosphere at this neighbourhood design hotel.

(Image credit: Hôtel Des Grands Voyageurs)

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is next to the vibrant Cherche-Midi district in the heart of the chic 6th Arrondissement. Within easy reach of the area's talented local artisans, antique shops, flower stalls, galleries and independent restaurants, the hotel offers a base for exploring Paris away from the tourist trail. The Saint-Placide Metro station is just a two-minute stroll away, making the hotel within easy reach of Gare du Nord and trains from London St Pancreas. As it's so easy to reach from central London, Paris almost feels like a UK staycation , as does Amsterdam, Bruges and Brussels, which are also easily accessible via a few hours' travel on the Eurostar.

THE ROOMS

(Image credit: Hôtel Des Grands Voyageurs)

The hotel has 138 rooms, ranging from Classic Rooms to Junior Suites. 46 can be converted into twin rooms, and 36 can be converted into connecting rooms for families upon request. Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs' bedrooms continue the classic-meets-modern feel with pared-back designs teamed with sumptuous details such as green velvet lounge chairs and vintage record players in the suites. Toiletries from French fragrance house Diptyque elevate the bathroom experience with their heady aromas and the brand's sleek packaging on display. Rainfall showers are available in all bathrooms, and some have bathtubs for a relaxing end to the day. All come with the obligatory fluffy bathrobe and slippers for that morning coffee moment overlooking the streets of Paris out of the bedrooms' arched windows. Amenities are high-spec, with quaint teapot-style kettles and Nespresso coffee machines available in all room categories.

FOOD & DRINKS

A post shared by Hotel des Grands Voyageurs (@hoteldesgrandsvoyageurs) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: Hôtel Des Grands Voyageurs)

Grands Voyageurs is the hotel's beating heart, with a bustling atmosphere that feels part New York restaurant, part Parisian brasserie. This transatlantic brasserie cherry-picks the best of French and American flavours and influences within a seafood-focused menu. Dishes include classics such as pâté en croûte, sole meunière, and New York classic, the Waldorf salad, while the dessert menu features comforting favourites reimagined, like apple pie served with crème crue.

The hotel has two bars—one in the middle of the lobby, adding some old-world glamour to the hotel's reception area, and an underground cocktail bar, Poppy, which makes a sophisticated addition to Paris' vast collection of secret bars. Hidden behind fridges, through underground passages, and up secret staircases, speak-easy-style and dimly lit bars to chat the night away are part of the city's cocktail culture. A popular spot for guests and locals, inventive cocktails inspired by the botanical world are served into the early hours at Poppy, with The Lemon Drop, an unusual combination of gin, banana liqueur and yuzu, the bar's signature drink. Mirrored ceilings and original lithographs by the renowned modernist Marc Chagall adorn the walls, making for an environment as impressive as the hotel above it. At weekends, the atmosphere intensifies with DJs who play until 2 a.m.

THE ACTIVITIES

A post shared by Hotel des Grands Voyageurs (@hoteldesgrandsvoyageurs) A photo posted by on

Part of the appeal of this charming design hotel is its enviable location. Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs sits in the Saint-Placide quarter in the 6th Arrondissement, within easy reach of St Germain. Shopping here is a must, with the famous street Rue du Cherche-Midi packed with independent boutiques and high-end designer stores (hello, Hermès). The legendary department store Le Bon Marché is also within walking distance. Saint-Placide has plenty of places to dine or grab a drink, with unpretentious restaurants and cafes that offer a more laid-back Paris.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The hotel has a small but stylish fitness room decorated with a Moroccan-style carpet and a Bas-relief sculpture by François Gilles. There's also an infrared sauna where guests can recharge. While there aren't many extra facilities, the hotel staff can help guests plan their daily itineraries in the City of Lights, offering advice and contacts for cultural excursions, performances, famous walks and culinary hotspots. Guests can also book an in-room massage at the hotel, as well as personal training sessions.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs start at £258, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 92 Rue De Vaugirard, Quartier St-Placide, Rive Gauche, 75006, Paris, France

Phone: +33 1 49 54 87 00.