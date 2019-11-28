Why Go?

Find your inner peace at the sprawling luxury resort Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech. In just a twenty minute drive from the Medina you find yourself down grand driveways lined with rosemary and the prettiest pink flowers (Rhodanthemum Marrakech, should you care) that bloom in April and at the gates of this grand resort, 231-hectares to be precise. Surrounded by orange and olive trees and with truly magnificent views of the snow capped Atlas Mountains and an 18-hole golf course, this is the perfect place to find your inner zen.

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech: The Rooms



There are 134 rooms on site, including 10 Prince villas and a pretty fabulous penthouse complete with a swimming pool overlooking the grounds, which are finished with impeccable design flair. The subtle design features in the Superior Suites make of the most of the grand location. Huge windows frame the truly majestic Atlas Mountains in the distance. Deep dark wood that echo’s the grand hotel lobby covers headboards, ceilings and an impressive closet space that would make even Carrie Bradshaw weak at the knees.

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech: The Food

The culinary game is strong here and with several dining options you’ll never need to leave the premises. If you’re celebrating and fancy elevated Morrocan food head to Al Aïn to sample dishes from traditional tagines to filo parcels filled with the most delicious organic ingredients. Head to L’Cuisine for a more chilled lunchtime vibe overlooking the pool and sample everything from delicious salads to burgers and meats and vegtables on the grill. The Country Club is home to Le Sabra Restaurant and Legend’s Bar.

Le Bar offers up decor reminiscent of a 1920’s jazz lounge, where dirty martini’s are the right side of dry and make the perfect way to end the evening.

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech: The Spa

A five-minute walk from the main building will see you at the entrance to the spa. With a dedicated building to everything wellness, a visit definitely needs to be on your list. Everything about this is elevated Morrocan design and the building resembles a traditional Riad. As you walk through the doors orange blossom and rose immediately transport you to a place of relaxation. From a luxury pool, relaxation cabins, private hammam areas, Jacuzzis, a Leonor Greyl hair salon and even a sun filled garden, there is everything you need and more.

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech: The Golf

Golfers in the know will be aware of Fairmont’s golf prowess and will make yearly pilgrimages to properties across the world. The 18 hole course that spans 75 hectares of greens, fairways, water hazards and wild bunkers, is designed by Cabell B Robinson, an American Architect and is surrounded by colourful flowers and the picturesque Atlas Mountains.

Golf course details:

– Surface area: 75 hectares

– Par 72

– 6,608 m black tees

– 5,620 m yellow tees

– 2 Putting Greens

– Chipping Green

– Practice (300 x 80 m)

– Academy: Junior school, group and private lessons

– Workshop for customising golf clubs

Don’t Miss:

Don’t miss a chance to take a dip in Marrakech’s biggest swimming pool. At 2000 square feet the swimming pool takes centre stage at the hotel, with everything being built around it in a U shape. This is a real Instagrammable moment with fully-grown palm trees dotted inside. There is another pool in the spa too, should you fancy an indoor swim or one next to the country club.

And, you’ve got to sign up for one of the cooking masterclasses where will you learn how to cook traditional Morrocan cuisine with ingredients foraged from the organic farm that is a 10 minute golf cart ride away.

The Need to Know:

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

Address: Km 12 Route D’Amizmiz، 40000, Morocco

Star Rating: 5

Rooms: 134

Price: From £250 per night

Check-in: 14:00

Check out: 12:00

Pool: Yes

Gym: Yes (including tennis courts and a fitness class programme)