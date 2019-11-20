Why Go?

Head to Malta; the gem of the Mediterranean between Siciliy and North Africa for stunning historic sites, fortresses, megalithic temples, delicious food and warm balmy evenings. And, for the ultimate getaway, why not choose to stay somewhere that offers that home-away-from-home experience. Look to 10 Strait Street in Malta’s capital Valletta. Originally a 17th century palazzo, the building is now home to six luxury apartments. This is the perfect spot for your mini break and best way to explore the Island.

10 Strait Street: The Design

Sleek, sophisticated and chic is the order of the day here. Think copious amounts of marble that cover walls, worktops and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and impossibly stylish furniture. The apartments all have slightly different furnishings but all feel part of the same family. You can just picture this space occupying a double page spread in Architectural Digest.

The lobby and lift

The unassuming entrance doesn’t give anything away. The moment that you step through the heavy wooden door you are greeted with high ceilings and gorgeous tiled floors. The central patio is home to a stunning glass lift that seems to cut through the old walls with ease

The bathroom

Marble, marble and more marble. From heavy roll top baths with raindrop showers overhead to the elegant sink countertops, you’ll want this to be your actual home.

The Kitchen and Living Space

You guessed it there is more marble. The tonal and almost monochromatic colour palette is super refined. Sea foam, neutrals and pale greens accompany dark wood perfectly. The polished kitchen countertops and floors are offset with bare concrete ceilings with decorative light fittings. The furnishing has been meticulous through out with big furniture fills up the space in an elegant way.

10 Strait Street: The location

Quite possibly one of Malta’s most famous streets, you’ll find some of the cities best bars and restaurants here There are plenty restaurants up and down the cobbled streets all serving up delicious traditional and modern cuisine. Head to The Tap Room with its plush interiors for delicious beef tartare and pasta dishes. You’ll have to visit Paul’s Bistro for a stellar line up of beers or Yard 32 Gin & Tapas Bar next to it for some exotic gin. If you want a bar with a view, turn onto Triq San Gelwin just before the Yard 32 and head all the way down where you will find The Bridge Bar where Aperols are served on the limestone stairs.

The best thing about being in your own apartment is that you can choose to cook for yourself. And, with the best grocery shops within a five-minute radius you’ll have everything you need. Wembley stores a 3 minute walk from the apartment is Valetta’s largest grocery store. Top tip: if you’re looking for eggs, there is a vendor a five-minute walk away from the apartment. To find it, turn right up the steps, take a left and then another left down a cobbled street and there fresh and local produce awaits.

You’ve got to visit the many churches the city has to offer. There are two Roman Catholic churches within a 10 minute walk, St Augustine’s Church and St Francis that offer regular masses, morning and evenings on weekdays and on Sundays.

10 Strait Street: Things to do

The country really does have culture in abundance. You’ll find it concentrated in the country’s historic walled capital city, Valletta. Must-see destinations include its numerous decadent Catholic churches, the pinnacle of which is the stunning St John’s Cathedral. There’s plenty of shopping to be had here too with many fine jewellery shops offering some of the best 18ct yellow and white gold rings, pendants and Maltese artisanal filigree. And, shops that sell some of the world’s finest watches and Maltese glass are within easy walking distance. Don’t miss out on boat trips to the largely uninhabited island Comino. Make sure you head to the north of the island to check out the gorgeous bays, caves and beaches. A ferry is also available to the slightly larger Gozo, which offers even more culture and everything from wine tasting to excellent dining options.

The Bolt app is widely used across Malta for taxi’s and is super-reliable, affordable and very fast (the longest we waited for a cab was 2 minutes). Prices to the airport cost €25, it’s €20 to Valletta, €15 to Sliema and €10 to St Julians – with trips via the Bolt app typically coming in around €5 cheaper per trip.

For those that don’t fancy getting to grips with the details, 10 Strait Street thankfully offers a concierge service that will arrange everything from days out and boat trips to church visits for you.

The Need To Know:

10 Strait Street Malta

Address: Strait St, Valletta VLT 1430, Malta

Price: From £145

Check in: 14:00

Check out: 12:00

Spa: No

Gym: No