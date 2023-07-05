Naomi Campbell is the latest celebrity to collaborate with a fast fashion brand - and it's causing quite the backlash

Naomi Campbell has had a big week of announcements - not only did the supermodel welcome her second child last week, but she announced her new collaboration with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, too.

The brand revealed the collaboration this weekend on social media, with the caption "PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell. Coming soon." At the time, the supermodel didn't post on her own Instagram page.

Immediately, thousands of people took to social media to talk about the move (and probably not in the way Pretty Little Thing hoped). Fans called the collaboration "disappointing" and "shocking" and questioned why a supermodel of Campbell's stature would collaborate with a fast fashion brand renowned for putting profit before planet.

"Naomi Campbell x PLT is the most disappointing collab to come out in recent times….I have no words," writes one user. "This Naomi Campbell x PLT news has hit me hard. Is this just proof that the whole sustainable fashion system is so unattainable that we've pretty much given up / decided it's not our problem to fix? We're all guilty of turning a blind eye but this feels… like a turning point lol" writes another.

A post shared by PrettyLittleThing (@prettylittlething) A photo posted by on

It's undoubtedly a win for the brand to have one of the biggest supermodels on board, who has worked with high fashion brands spanning Prada and Burberry. That said, the backlash isn't her biggest priority with a newborn baby to care for.

Pretty Little Thing has come under fire in recent years for its environmental standards and impact. Protesters stood outside their fashion show last year claiming the brand pay their workers unfairly and offer unsafe and unethical working conditions. On the other hand, Campbell has founded Fashion For Relief which works with other charities to help provide humanitarian care.

The news comes after Love Island runner-up and influencer Molly Mae stepped away from her role as Pretty Little Thing Creative Director to focus on being a new mother.

It's surprising for most, as more and more people are prioritising sustainable living and ditching fast fashion, which we love to see. Fast fashion brands have received criticism for their greenwashing and lack of recyclable materials. There has been some notable changes, such as Love Island changing to a preloved sponsor, eBay. Additionally, last year, Pretty Little Thing developed its own preloved marketplace. Reducing waste and supporting sustainable fashion is crucial, and we should all play our part.

Do make sure to check out our guides to the best sustainable fashion brands, while you're here. Plus, our expert led explainers on fast fashion and greenwashing.