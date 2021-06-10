Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plus, how you can get involved, too.

You’ve heard of The Avengers – you know, Marvel’s kick-ass band of superheroes assembled by Nick Fury and the intelligence agency S.H.I.E.L.D. to save the world.

But have you heard of the Fashion Avengers? Likely not, but it’s about time you did.

Who are the Fashion Avengers?

In short, Fashion Avengers is an amalgamation of global fashion organisations – including Marie Claire UK – joining forces to inspire action towards achieving the United Nations’ SDGs – that’s Sustainable Development Goals, to you and I.

Convened by Project Everyone and supported by established industry partners such as the British Fashion Council (BFC) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Fashion Avengers is bringing together organisations and individuals from all corners of the industry and the globe, from brands to agencies, models and media.

The line-up includes:

PANGAIA

Marie Claire

Burberry

Rankin

Bottletop

Vanish

Pour Les Femmes

ForwardPMX

With Love Darling.

The aim of the campaign? To highlight the absolutely crucial role fashion has to play in realistically achieving the United Nations’ seventeen Sustainable Global Goals.

What are the 17 Global Goals?

Six years ago, the 193 Member States of the United Nations agreed to seventeen Global Goals.

Officially known as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs we mention above, they are sustainable, practical goals aimed at tackling climate change that all Member States should have achieved by 2030.

For example, the goals all recognise that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and address a range of social needs including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and threats to biodiversity, too.

All countries involved are being asked to promote protecting the planet. But ultimately, it’s also up to us – governments, businesses, civil society and the general public alike – to work together to build a better, fairer future where no one is left behind. With less than ten years to go, we have more work than ever to do.

Why is it so important to make fashion sustainable?

As, simply put, fashion is one of the few industries intersecting with all seventeen Global Goals.

Fashion is one of the least active in adopting more sustainable practices, and its environmental and human impact continues to grow both in scale and complexity.

Acknowledging the industry needs a new plan, Fashion Avengers calls for a greater uptake of the UN Global Goals: both as a roadmap to help the sector move in the right direction, but also as a communication tool to make sustainability accessible to everyone.

Caroline Rush, BFC CEO, says: “This is the decade for change and the fashion industry must play a pivotal role in ensuring that we meet our environmental and humanitarian targets set out in the SDGs and the Paris Agreement.”

“Now more than ever, it is imperative for everybody, from businesses to individuals, to play their part and we are committed to play ours.”

An offshoot of Business Avengers, an ongoing initiative which includes the likes of Google, Salesforce and Unilever, Fashion Avengers highlights the role of collaborations and cross-industry partnerships in catalysing positive change and accelerating progress, through the lens of the Goals.

And where does Marie Claire come in?

Good question. Marie Claire UK has always been a leading media force when it comes to sustainability – it’s at the core of what we do.

So, when the opportunity to be the only media partner with the Fashion Avengers campaign presented itself, we leapt at the chance.

On the collaboration, MC‘s sustainability editor Ally Head says: “We’re absolutely thrilled for Marie Claire UK to be a part of this global movement. We’ve long promoted sustainability, and now, by joining forces with the Fashion Avengers campaign, we can make sustainable fashion that bit more accessible to all.”

“Sustainability needn’t be complicated – as this campaign highlights. It’s time we all played our part.”

How can I get involved?

This is the part where you come in. Getting involved is simple: everyone can be a Fashion Avenger.

All it takes is a few small steps and adopting a more sustainable approach to fashion. From swapping and borrowing clothes with friends and family, adapting items we already have in our wardrobe, or choosing to only shop with ethical and sustainable retailers or second hand.

Ready to join the movement? Make sure to get involved by sharing your own Fashion Avenger outfit on social media from June 10th with the hashtag #FashionAvengers.

For those in London, you can also head to Somerset House before June 27th to visit Forest For Change (The Global Goals’ Pavilion), open everyday from 11am – 7.15pm.

Meet the Fashion Avengers

Bringing to life the Fashion Avengers message, renowned portrait photographer Rankin shot a mixture of models, influencers, actors and activists showcasing their very own Avenger outfits.

The line-up included supermodel Arizona Muse channelling the 80’s in a bright pink vintage ensemble, Netflix Shadow & Bone star Danielle Galligan wearing her nan’s blouse, artist Darkwah wearing one of their own co-creations, and actress Jaime Winstone wearing a cardboard crown made for her by Dame Vivienne Westwood several years ago.

Keep scrolling to see all twelve looks.

1. Noella Coursaris – @noellacoursaris

2. Charly Cox – @charlycox1



3. Danielle Galligan – @daniellegalligan_

4. Jamie Winstone – @jaimewinstone

5. Arizona Muse – @arizona_muse

6. Eric Underwood – @ericunderwood

7. Tigerlily Taylor – @tigerlily.taylor_

8. Zara Martin – @zaramartin

9. Marcus Hodson – @marcushodson

10. Ola Awosika – @glow_with_ola

11. Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah – @hausofdarkwah

12. Virgin X – @virgin_x