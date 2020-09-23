The Royal Mint unveils the UK’s first Winnie the Pooh coin and we want one immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you consider yourself a coin collector, you probably have a fair few valuable pieces stashed away – whether it’s the Peter Pan fifty pence coins or the pound coin with this simple error.

Now, the Royal Mint has released a collectable Winnie the Pooh 50p coin – and you’re going to want it immediately.

The book was first published by A. A. Milne in 1926, inspired by his son, Christopher Robin Milne, and the release of the coin coincides with what would have been his 100th birthday.

They have collaborated with Disney to create the piece, which features the iconic character and his jar of honey in an original water-colour illustration, and it is the first to be made in the UK.

It will be available in base metal for £10, coloured base metal for £20, Silver for £67.50 or Gold for £1,125.

And that’s not all – the Royal Mint confirmed that the next two coins in the series will be of Christopher Robin and Piglet.

Daniel Thorne, product designer at The Royal Mint, said: ‘I’m honoured to have been able to work on this exciting coin.

‘Winnie-the-Pooh was a huge part of my childhood and forms some of my fondest memories, so I wanted to make sure this series of coins truly encapsulated the spirit of Pooh Bear and all his friends.

‘Creating these coins was a labour of love and I hope that collectors can appreciate the beauty in each and every design in the range.’

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin and The Royal Mint Experience, at The Royal Mint said: ‘Over our 1,100-year history we’ve minted coins to commemorate key moments and figures in Britain’s history, including literary icons, like Shakespeare and Wordsworth through to Beatrix Potter’s mischievous Peter Rabbit, and we’re delighted to now add A.A. Milne’s loveable Winnie-the-Pooh to the list.

‘Our childhood character coins are encouraging a new generation of coin collectors and we’re delighted to add this iconic character and his friends, to our range.

‘We’ve all grown up with Winnie-the-Pooh and he remains a cherished character, not only in Britain but across the world. We anticipate the coins being hugely popular, especially in the lead-up to Christmas, and look forward to both children and adults alike, enjoying the collection.’

Exciting!