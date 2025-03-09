Chief International Correspondent at The Independent, photographer, documentary filmmaker
Bel Trew is The Independent's award-winning Chief International Correspondent, photographer and documentary filmmaker currently based in Berlin. Bel has covered events across the Middle East since the start of the Arab Spring in 2011, reporting on uprisings and wars from South Sudan to Yemen, Iraq to Syria.
