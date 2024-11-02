Jess Phillips, the UK’s Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women & Girls, shares an important update about the new abortion clinic safe zones with us
“We will not allow women to be harassed as they make hard-won choices about their own lives...”
Jess Phillips, the UK’s Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women & Girls, has shared an update with Marie Claire about the new measures the Labour government has put in place to better protect women and girls seeking abortion services.
“For too long women have had to tolerate other people’s opinions and distressing behaviour directed towards them, as they try to gain access to abortion services,” says Phillips in an exclusive statement for Marie Claire UK.
Speaking to us yesterday—the day a new law came into effect which sees a 150m boundary put in place around all clinics and hospitals offering abortion services—Phillips spoke of the need to protect women from the “vile, inflammatory language” being hurled at them by anti-abortion protesters.
The new law makes it a criminal offence for anyone to cross the 150m “Safe Zone” in order to cause distress or harassment — whether intentionally or recklessly.
Jess Phillips shares announcement about abortion clinic safe zones
A photo posted by on
Two years on from the landmark overturning of Roe V Wade in America, which caused reverberations worldwide, the news yesterday felt like a positive step in protecting women’s fundamental rights. As Phillips said; “Access to an abortion is a matter of healthcare. Healthcare is a fundamental right.”
The rollback of women’s rights worldwide has left many women feeling that the stakes are growing ever higher when it comes to protecting our freedoms. It’s something Phillips acknowledged in her statement; “Regardless of people's individual and firmly held beliefs, we will not allow women to be harassed as they make hard-won choices about their own lives.”
Hopefully, this will be just one of many measures from a new government which has pledged to halve violence against women and girls in a decade and make misogyny a hate crime.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
I've worked in the health industry for ten years - and I can safely say I'd avoid these 6 fitness trends at all costs
Trust me on this one.
By Ally Head
-
I'm not lying, Mango coats are glorious right now
Bring on the colder weather
By Penny Goldstone
-
Yes, buccal massage could be the answer to depuffing, relaxing and adding radiance to your complexion
Tips from an expert
By Rebecca Fearn