Abortion clinic safe zones are now in effect across England and Wales

Abortion clinic safe zones are now in effect — a 150m boundary will be in place around all clinics and hospitals offering abortion services known as a Safe Access Zone.

Safeguarding Minister, Jess Phillips—who stated that getting this measure up was one of her top priorities—hopes that the new law will better protect women seeking abortion services from harassment.

“The idea that any woman is made to feel unsafe or harassed for accessing health services, including abortion clinics is sickening. This stops today.” Safeguarding Minister, Jess Phillips

Within these boundaries it is now a criminal offence to intentionally or recklessly:

Influence any person’s decision to access or facilitate abortion services at an abortion clinic.

Obstruct any person from accessing or facilitating abortion services at an abortion clinic.

Cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person in connection with a decision to access, provide or facilitate abortion services at an abortion clinic.

Although each case will be individually considered by police and prosecutors, criminal offences could include: handing out anti-abortion leaflets, protesting against abortion rights, or shouting at individuals attempting to access abortion services. This could also cover prayer, including silent prayer, holding vigils, or any behaviour where someone is intentionally trying to—“or recklessly acting in a way that might”—influence a person accessing the service. Anyone found guilty of breaking the new laws will face an unlimited fine.

Alongside the announcement, the Crown Prosecution Service has published guidance to “ensure there is clarity and consistency across the country.”

