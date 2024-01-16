I’m a shopping editor, and these are the tried and tested wellness products I rely on to help me beat the winter blues

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Heights. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I’ve seen just about every shoppable product out there. There are certain products I always turn to to boost my energy levels and mood - or otherwise help me to embrace the slower pace of winter by winding down and relaxing.

Whether it’s helping to alleviate the effects of SAD or trying out one of the best workouts for low energy , I have some tried and tested wellness products that never fail to boost my mood and physical health during winter.

Gosia Bowling, National Lead for Mental Health at Nuffield Health names ‘switching off’ as one of the most effective ways to beat the January blues. She states: “for many of us, gluing ourselves to the TV and endlessly scrolling social media only fuels feelings of anxiety. We’re bombarded with bad news and angry opinions and this takes its toll on our mental health.”

She continues, “while it’s important to stay updated with news that impacts us, we need to know when to take a step back. Check a trusted news site once in the morning and evening to catch any important updates but try to avoid your phone and switch off the TV for the rest of the day.” I, for one, am definitely guilty of Netflix-bingeing and doom-scrolling before bed, and there are certain products that help me to relax, switch off and unwind instead.

So in the spirit of wellness, I thought I’d share the tried and tested mood and health-boosting products that genuinely help to get me through the winter blues. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

Tried and tested wellness products that help boost my mood and energy levels:

Heights Biotic⁺ £40 at Heights A healthy gut positively impacts both the body and mind, and I’ve noticed a huge improvement in both since I started taking Heights Biotic⁺. The highly researched bacteria strains are designed to reach your gut alive and active, so they have maximum impact on your health. The capsules are vegan, easy to swallow and can be taken any time of the day, so they’ve been super easy to incorporate into my daily routine. I’ve noticed a boost in my immunity levels, and they’ve even helped to keep my hair, skin and nails strong and glowing through the winter months.

Heights Vitals+ £99 at Heights I’m usually terrible at remembering to take my multivitamins, and I think a lot of that is down to the fact that I’m not really sure what’s in them or what they’re actually targeting. Heights Vitals+ use scientifically selected, high-quality ingredients in evidence-based doses - meaning I’m more likely to take them knowing that everything is there for a reason. The slim bottle slips easily into my bag, making them great for taking with me while on the go.

Naturya SuperLatte Matcha £9 at Holland & Barrett It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of matcha tea , and this SuperLatte matcha has been my go-to recently. I simply add a spoonful of the powder with some water in my Velvetiser for a smooth, delicious and energising morning brew. It boosts my energy levels without giving me the anxious jitters I usually get from coffee.

Litalarm Sunrise Alarm Clock £26.99 at Amazon The day the clocks go back in October marks the moment I start to struggle to wake up in the morning. Every single year without fail. After suffering in silence for a few years, I was introduced to sunrise alarm clocks and never looked back. I’ve used this affordable model for years and find it works wonders at gently easing me awake. The warm light is intended to mimic natural sunlight, and gradually builds in intensity 10 minutes before my alarm goes off - so I feel like I’m already halfway awake, way before I’m due to get up. I’ve set the alarm to play soothing nature sounds, which made a welcome change from my previous blaring alarm, so I wake up feeling alert, ready for the day and far less anxious.

Papier Always Blooming 2024 Diary £25 at Papier One of my New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 was to organise my time better, and this beautiful personalised diary from Papier makes it so much easier. I can plan my months, weeks and days ahead of time, and I now have one place to keep all my notes.

BetterYou DLux3000 Daily Vitamin D Oral Spray £6.89 at Amazon Living in the UK during winter makes natural sunshine pretty hard to come by, and I don’t know about you, but I feel this winter has felt particularly grey and gloomy. Enter: this vitamin D spray, which I use every morning after brushing my teeth. I simply spray it under my tongue (it has a pleasant, sweet and slightly minty taste) to get my daily fix of vitamin D. I notice an immediate difference in my energy levels when I start to use this, and thanks to its spray application it couldn’t be easier to use.

Tried and tested wellness products that help me wind down and relax:

Raise & Replenish Catch Some Zen Cacao Blend £42 at Raise & Replenish I was treated to this Raise & Replenish cacao blend recently, and it works wonders at calming me down. With ashwagandha, magnesium, lion’s mane and montmorency cherry (all of which support sleep regulation) it’s the ultimate pre-bedtime treat.

Neal's Yard Remedies Aromatic Foaming Bath £15 at Sephora When it comes to winding down before bed, nothing beats a relaxing bath. The Neal’s Yard Foaming Bath has been my go-to product for years. You only need to use a small amount so the bottle will last ages and it lathers up like a dream.

Olverum Bath Oil View at John Lewis View at Harrods View at Amazon Olverum’s bath oil is loved by royals and beauty editors alike - and for good reason. It smells incredible and never fails to make me feel relaxed. If I’m ever in need of a particularly luxurious pamper evening, this is the bath product I always reach for.

Monika Blunder Beauty Body Language Everywhere Oil £57 at Cult Beauty My post-bath product of choice? A soothingly-scented body oil. I was recently introduced to Monika Blunder skincare and the Body Language Everywhere Oil smells incredible, sinks in beautifully and makes my skin softer than any other oil I’ve tried. It’s on the pricier side, so I save this for when I’m due a proper indulgent treat.

NEOM Real Luxury De-Stress Magnesium Body Butter £36 at Lookfantastic Whenever I rub a little of this magnesium body butter into the soles of my feet before bed, the most blissful night's sleep imaginable follows.