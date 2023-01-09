The Wellness Issue
From energising foods to mood-boosting exercise, the new-year habits we’re embracing in 2023 not only aim to build physical and mental strength, but also spark joy
As we begin another year, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the influx of ‘new year, new you’ messaging. The pressure to restrict, deprive and generally overhaul our lives is everywhere. Over at Marie Claire, however, our approach has always been slightly different. We’re not giving into the pressure to sign up to strict new pledges based on denial, or publicly committing to wildly optimistic regimes that neither suit our personalities or lifestyles. That’s why, in our Wellness Special this month, you’ll find practical insights from leading writers, experts, athletes and coaches that explore how to set realistic goals, embrace failure (if you’re serious about success), and build new sustainable routines that will make you feel stronger and more joyful. There’s also a healthy dose of inspiration from our incredible cover star, Avatar’s Zoe Saldana, who reveals how she prepared mentally and physically for her toughest challenge yet – resuming her role as Neytiri more than 13 years after the first film was released. Stay tuned all month for more of our #StartTheYearStrong campaign, which will feature across marieclaire.co.uk (opens in new tab) and our social channels. Here’s to a healthy, happy 2023.
Zoe Saldana on the power of discipline, determination, and embracing our differences
You might be surprised by the health and wellness trends set to be big in 2023
Ever heard of mindful movement? Why choosing your workout based on your mood is key to improving your fitness
Failure might be the key to success - a psychologist unpacks why
Strength looks different on everyone: 10 benefits of strength training, plus how it could change your life
6 ways to stay positive and find joy in 2023
Not sure what you should be eating to feel more energised? A top nutritionist answers your questions
Zoe Saldana on the power of determination, self-belief and embracing our differences
By Ana Ospina
-
