The Wellness Issue

As we begin another year, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the influx of ‘new year, new you’ messaging. The pressure to restrict, deprive and generally overhaul our lives is everywhere. Over at Marie Claire, however, our approach has always been slightly different. We’re not giving into the pressure to sign up to strict new pledges based on denial, or publicly committing to wildly optimistic regimes that neither suit our personalities or lifestyles. That’s why, in our Wellness Special this month, you’ll find practical insights from leading writers, experts, athletes and coaches that explore how to set realistic goals, embrace failure (if you’re serious about success), and build new sustainable routines that will make you feel stronger and more joyful. There’s also a healthy dose of inspiration from our incredible cover star, Avatar’s Zoe Saldana, who reveals how she prepared mentally and physically for her toughest challenge yet – resuming her role as Neytiri more than 13 years after the first film was released. Stay tuned all month for more of our #StartTheYearStrong campaign, which will feature across marieclaire.co.uk (opens in new tab) and our social channels. Here’s to a healthy, happy 2023.

(Image credit: Ana Ospina)

(Image credit: Ana Ospina)