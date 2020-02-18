What does the Pope have to do with the contraceptive pill?

Today, its almost impossible to imagine a world without that freedom to enjoy sex without the constant fear of pregnancy but until 1961, that was the reality. It’s no wonder that in 1961, when the pill first became available in Britain, it was viewed as a panacea. For the first time in history women had control over when and how often they became pregnant.

The pill remains the most popular contraceptive in Britain, with over 3 million women choosing to take it and 70% of all women in Britain having used the pill at some stage in their lives. But there are rising concerns about its suitability and suggested side effects. So is it time to move on from the pill – have we actually outgrown it? Are we polluting our bodies with synthetic hormones and suffering side effects unnecessarily? Lets break it down to basics.

How do the hormones in the pill actually stop pregnancy?

The pill replaces some of your body’s natural hormones with synthetic ones*. These hormones work to thicken the mucous in the cervix and/or prevent the release of an egg, and therefore prevent pregnancy. The way in which it works hasn’t really changed in the 60 years that it has been in existence, but the types and doses of hormones have evolved.

*The combined pill contains two types of synthetic hormone – Oestrogen and Progestogen. The Progestogen only pill contains just Progestogen.

Is it really that effective?

Yes! If taken religiously it’s over 99% effective at preventing pregnancy (but we are only human so it’s actually closer to 91%). Longer acting options, such as the injection, implant or intrauterine devices are almost 100% effective, as they remove the ‘human error’ element of forgetfulness. These LARCs (long acting reversible contraceptive) are the methods of contraception that I, as a GP would encourage women to try.

How safe is it?

When it comes to prescription drugs, safety is paramount. This is especially so when it comes to the Pill, not just because so many women take it, but also because it is a drug that is somewhat taken by choice, rather than absolute necessity to treat an illness or disease. Large public interest means that it has been under constant scrutiny by the media and has often been the victim of media ‘slamming’, with headline news alerting us to the extreme dangers of the pill. But are these dangers backed by evidence?