See you later, fad diets.

In a step towards body positivity and self love today, Instagram has announced that you can now hide weight loss ads from your feed.

Trigger warning: discusses themes of weight loss and eating disorders

The social media giant has long come under fire for the toxic body standards and weight loss ads it often promotes, with celebrities including Jameela Jamil calling them out for triggering eating disorders and more.

Yet, did you know? There’s been a new tool launch which actually enables you to get rid of weight loss ads from your feed altogether.

So, how do you roll it out on your own account? Head to:

Settings

Click “ad”

Click “ad topics”

Click “body weight control”

Click “see less.”

And voila – the ads on your feed should now be tailored and mean you don’t see any advertisements promoting detox teas, weight loss shakes, diet plans and so on.

It’s thought that the rollout happened earlier in the year but has taken a while to catch on.

Know this: every body is different and will look different to, say, your best mate. While weight loss can sometimes be beneficial for your health, weight loss via starvation never is.

Not to mention the fact weight loss content can be hugely triggering for some, and it’s well known that fad diets (and yes, that includes detox teas and shakes) don’t work.

This comes following a change.org petition from body-positive influencer Katie Bundenberg. Speaking on why banning the ads was so important, she shared: “It’s no secret that the aim of a weight-loss ad is to make you feel inadequate in your body so that you are persuaded to pay the company large amounts of money to help you lose weight. To some, these ads may be harmless and they can scroll on but for some these ads are triggering and dangerous.”

She went on: “This is why we are asking that Instagram adds the option to not see weight loss ads; this setting already exists for other potentially triggering topics, such as alcohol and parenting, and should be extended to weight loss. This setting would make Instagram a safer, and therefore a more inclusive, place for those with a history of disordered eating and/or body image issues.”

Do note, though – there may be some discrepancies in the filtering and some ads may end up on your feed. As per the Instagram Help Centre, “if you choose to see less of an ad topic, you won’t get as many ads about that topic, and advertisers can’t target you based on your interest in it” – but “you may still see some ads related to these topics even if you chose to see less of them.”

If that happens, they advise “you hide the ad and we’ll use your feedback to improve the relevance of the ads you see.”