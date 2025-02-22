I'm a leading wellness expert - and always turn to these 5 simple prompts before saying yes to a decision

As an ambitious woman, balancing a full workload, family, and my own wellbeing is not always easy. I’ve learnt that I have to be intentional about where I invest my time and energy. Enter: my five go-to prompts that guide me when I feel unsure about how to make a decision.

Using decision-making frameworks and tools has helped me manage stress, feel less rushed, and stay more in control, both professionally and personally. I’ve become more confident making big decisions and less stressed about the small stuff.

No one can do it all - at least not at the same time. So, I make decisions that allow me to focus on what matters most, the rest will have to wait.

The pressure to say yes is everywhere. From career opportunities to social invitations, we’re overwhelmed with choices, and there's often pressure to take on more projects and say yes, fearing potential missed opportunities if we say no. But here's the thing- saying yes too often and too quickly is a fast track to resentment, and a life that revolves around other people’s priorities, not yours. The solution? It’s learning to pause, think, and prioritise. When you stop agreeing to everything and start making intentional choices, you can say yes to what matters and no to what doesn’t.

Feeling pressured to make snap decisions can take a serious toll on our wellbeing and mental health. In a world that’s always rushing, where everything feels urgent, it’s easy to commit to decisions before we’ve had time to think them through. This constant rushing creates additional stress and anxiety and can lead to unnecessary mistakes. Research in decision psychology suggests that taking time to assess both the immediate and long-term impacts of your choice can lead to better outcomes. If the decision is urgent, act quickly. If it’s important, take your time.

Wondering how to make decisions? I'm a leading wellness expert - try these handy prompts

Why is slowing down and taking a considered approach to decision making important?

Constantly saying yes is one of the biggest reasons people burn out. When we stretch ourselves too thin, we have less time for the basics; self-care, sleep, exercise, and personal relationships.

Burnout can show up as physical exhaustion, emotional depletion, and a lack of motivation at work. It impacts our productivity, job satisfaction, and, ultimately, our career progression. Every decision comes with trade-offs, don’t underestimate the hidden costs of saying yes and taking on too much.

Where do I start if I've never been confident with decision making?

Prioritising your own values and goals in decision-making is crucial because it ensures your choices align with what truly matters to you.

Research shows that when we make decisions based on our values, we’re more likely to feel fulfilled and satisfied with the outcome. The Self-Determination Theory (SDT) by Deci and Ryan highlights how pursuing goals that are meaningful and personally driven not only boosts motivation but also leads to greater life satisfaction.

So, when your decisions reflect your personal values, you’re not just achieving goals, you’re shaping a life that’s authentic and meaningful.

5 questions to ask yourself next time you're stuck decision making

In my expert opinion, asking these five thoughtful questions can help you to make intentional decisions that align with your values, goals, and well-being.

1. Does this decision move me closer to my goals?

For example, if you’re focused on saving money or improving your health, ask yourself whether this decision will move you closer to where you want to be, or is it just another distraction?

2. Am I saying yes due to guilt or obligation?

Women, in particular, are often conditioned to be agreeable and accommodating, so are likely to put other people’s needs ahead of their own. This question forces you to confront the real driver behind your decision.

3. What will I have to give up if I say yes?

Will agreeing to this commitment mean losing time you needed to rest, or spending money you had saved for something more meaningful? By asking this question, you gain clarity as to what’s really at stake. Is this yes worth it?

4. How does saying yes feel?

Pay attention to your emotional response and take a moment to tune into your gut reaction- the body often knows the answer before the mind does. Our emotions can be a powerful indicator of whether a decision aligns with our values and needs. If saying yes initiates feelings of stress and dread, it’s a red flag that’s worth paying attention to.

5. Will this decision matter a year from now?

Sometimes, we get caught up in the urgency of the moment. This question helps you zoom out and consider the bigger picture and the long-term impact of our decisions.

