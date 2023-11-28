As a Health Editor, trust me when I say: you need to know about this new-gen at-home STI screening

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Daye. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If you're someone who exercises regularly, eats well, and tries their hand at meditation, chances are, you're also interested in your gut, heart, and vaginal health, to name a few. Because let's be honest - there's nothing more distressing than having an uncomfortable or downright annoying infection down there that you can't seem to get to the bottom of.

Thankfully, wellness in 2023 isn't all abs and protein shakes - rather, a more holistic 360 approach that encourages us to take stock of what's going on inside our bodies, as well as how we look externally. While vaginal and vulval health was once shrouded in taboo, attitudes are thankfully changing for the better. People now accept that glowing skin and muscle tone don't mean a lot if the more important elements of health that you can't see are out of whack.

Educating ourselves on what health really looks like, both inside and out, is key to a long and happy life - which is why, as a Health Editor, I'm all for at-home products that make doing this that little bit easier.

That's where Daye comes in - a gynaecological health company on a mission to raise the standards in gynaecological health by creating innovative products and services that fit conveniently into our lives. I've long been a fan of their CBD tampons for making your time of the month a little bit more comfortable (if you're someone who experiences cramping during your period, I'd recommend giving them a try).

Meet the new tampons that screen for STI's, too

A bit of background for you, first. Daye was launched in 2018, but founder Valentina Milanova speaks candidly about how the idea was born the day she started her period aged 9. After a trip to A&E (she was convinced her first bleed meant she was dying), she shares she became an "expert on periods," spending years researching environmentally sustainable, absorbent and therapeutic industrial hemp and then further subsidising Daye's early development, including clinical validation, IP protection and product innovation. Why? Because "everyone deserves safe and effective period care, designed with our bodies, lifestyles and needs in mind," she shares.

Wondering how this all affects you? Well, as the World Health Organization highlights, women are more likely to contract STIs than men yet far less likely to experience symptoms, not to mention vaginal health screening has chronically low rates of uptake. That's where the new world-first kit comes in, offering a simple at-home solution that provides both an STI and vaginal microbiome screening in one nifty package. "The Diagnostic Tampon," as they're calling it, can be done from the comfort of your home and is non-invasive screening, making it that bit easier to fit into your busy schedule. Because we've all been there - knowing we need to book a doctor's appointment but simply not feeling like we can find the time.

Another important thing to be aware of, which I'll admit I myself only discovered recently - chlamydia and gonorrhoea, two common STIs, are two of the leading preventable causes of infertility and ectopic pregnancies, making the case for giving this easy-to-use product that bit more important.

While Daye has been around for five years now, it's their new product launch which I'm most interested in. The brand's aim was to make you feel like an expert with the product, and having tested it myself, I can reassure you that that's the case. It's surprisingly simple to use, plus the results promise to be easy to interpret. Presented in simple-to-understand visualisations, you quickly get a clear picture of your results - no technical jargon or leaving with more questions than you started with, here.

Plus, if the insights do feel a bit overwhelming at any point, you can tailor them to your needs - in other words, they can be as detailed or simplistic as you'd like.

All findings are doctor-approved and backed with scientifically proven research, offering holistic healthcare from the comfort of your own home. Not sure you understand the results? Daye offers the options of scheduling video calls with gynae health specialists, getting a prescription from their platform, contacting a pharmacist, or booking an appointment at an NHS sexual health clinic. It couldn't be simpler.

For non-invasive at-home STI testing...

STI Screening Kit

Need to knows: Get the best results possible for common STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomonas, mycoplasma genitalium and ureaplasma from the comfort of your home with a non-invasive at-home tampon screening.

For pain-free periods...

CBD tampons

Need to knows: They call their CBD tampons revolutionary (a big claim) but trust me when I say - they are. They're seriously soothing for cramps during your TOTM and are made from 100% organic fibres, not to mention housed in renewable sugarcane applicators and the world’s only flushable wrappers.

To support a healthy vaginal microbiome...

Proviotics

Need to knows: You'll know that good bacteria are essential for a healthy vaginal and gut microbiome. These handy supplements promise to enrich your biome by upping your intake of live lactobacilli.

To soothe cramps...

CBD Balm

Need to knows: If you experience aching muscles or cramps during your TOTM, I'd recommend giving the Daye CBD Balm a go. It smells great thanks to its blend of invigorating essential oils, plus uses pure CBD to soothe your pain.