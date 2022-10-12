Companies are falling short of setting mental health targets in the workplace, according to this study

“There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go.” “There is clear evidence to show that improving the mental health of an organisation saves money and that the financial ramifications of failing to improve corporate mental health are profound.”

CCLA assessed the mental health management of 100 of its listed groups and found that only three in 20 firms had published mental health targets.

💭 How should employers support staff when it comes to mental health? Our latest research looked at promising approaches for supporting mental health in the workplace with a focus on understanding what works, for whom and in what context. ⤵️https://t.co/8VO9N6Y4go — Wellcome (@wellcometrust) October 10, 2022

Dealing with mental health in the workplace is a big issue for businesses. Research from Deloitte published earlier this year found that of the employees surveyed who had left their jobs in 2021 – or were considering doing so in 2022 – 61% cited poor mental health as their reason for leaving.

Earlier this week, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) also warned that the NHS are facing an ‘impossible task of tackling rising demand’ for mental health treatment.

Mental health is a leading cause of sickness absence, and while it can feel scary to open up about how you’re feeling at work, it can be helpful.

In our guide on how to talk about your mental health, Professor Cary Cooper, author of Wellbeing at Work and Professor of Organisational Psychology at the Alliance Manchester Business School, shared this useful advice:

“The best person to talk to initially is your line manager. However, that boss has to be a person that you feel you can talk to. If your boss is not a good listener, or you know that he or she is not a very tolerant person and won’t listen to you then think about going to HR instead.”

If you’re struggling and need support, the Samaritans helpline is available 24/7 by calling 116 123.